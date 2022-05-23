  • Home
ISC Semester 2 Biology Exam Today; Instructions For Candidates

ISC Biology Exam 2022: The ISC Class 12 Biology exam will be of 35 marks. The semester 2 Biology paper will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes, from 2 pm to 3:30 pm. Candidates need to report to the exam centre at 1:30 pm.

Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 23, 2022 11:15 am IST

ISC Semester 2 Biology Exam Today; Instructions For Candidates
Students will get 10 minutes extra to read the ISC Class 12 Biology paper
Image credit: Shutterstock

ISC Biology Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to conduct the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Biology- Paper 1 (Theory) semester 2 exam today, May 23. The ISC Class 12 Biology exam will be of 35 marks. The Biology paper will contain questions from Biology and Human Welfare, Biotechnology and its Applications, and Ecology and Environment. The semester 2 Biology paper will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes, from 2 pm to 3:30 pm. Candidates need to report to the exam centre at 1:30 pm. CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates

The ISC Biology question paper will have three sections- A, B, and C. While Section A, as per the ISC Class 12 specimen question paper, will be of 7 marks, Section B- 16 marks, and Section C- 12 marks. Students will get 10 minutes extra to read the paper.

ISC exam candidates will have to write their UID (unique identification number), index number and subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets.

Check ISC Biology Specimen Question Paper

ISC Biology- Paper 1 (Theory) Exam 2022: Instructions For Candidates

  • Candidates should bring their ISC exam hall ticket and reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the allotted time.
  • Candidates need to follow Covid-19 SOPs, they are required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask, and use sanitiser.
  • If an examination paper for which you are not entered is handed to you, or if the questions indicate that a map or any other stationery should also have been given to you, bring it to the attention of the supervising examiner at once.
  • Attend carefully to any general directions that may be given at the head of a paper -- directions regarding number of questions that should be attempted, etc.
  • Candidates are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper.
  • On the top-sheet of the standard answer booklet, students will have to put their signatures in the space provided for the purpose.
  • Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.
ISC Exams CISCE Board Exam

