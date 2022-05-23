ISC Semester 2 Biology Exam Today; Instructions For Candidates

Image credit: Shutterstock Students will get 10 minutes extra to read the ISC Class 12 Biology paper

ISC Biology Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to conduct the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Biology- Paper 1 (Theory) semester 2 exam today, May 23. The ISC Class 12 Biology exam will be of 35 marks. The Biology paper will contain questions from Biology and Human Welfare, Biotechnology and its Applications, and Ecology and Environment. The semester 2 Biology paper will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes, from 2 pm to 3:30 pm. Candidates need to report to the exam centre at 1:30 pm. CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates

The ISC Biology question paper will have three sections- A, B, and C. While Section A, as per the ISC Class 12 specimen question paper, will be of 7 marks, Section B- 16 marks, and Section C- 12 marks. Students will get 10 minutes extra to read the paper.

ISC exam candidates will have to write their UID (unique identification number), index number and subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets.

Check ISC Biology Specimen Question Paper

ISC Biology- Paper 1 (Theory) Exam 2022: Instructions For Candidates

