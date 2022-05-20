ISC Semester 2 Accounts Exam To Be Conducted Today At 2 PM; Check Important Details

Image credit: Shutterstock ISC Semester 2 Accounts exam today

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, is set to conduct the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 semester 2 Accounts exam today, May 20, 2022. The CISCE will start the ISC semester 2 Accounts exam at 2:00 pm. The candidates will be provided with one and half hours of time to submit their Class 12 Accounts paper. The ISC Class 12 semester 2 examinations 2022 commenced on April 26 and will be continued till June 13, 2022. The students who are appearing for the ISC semester 2, must carry their ISC hall ticket 2022, hand sanitiser and should wear masks.

“Candidates are not permitted to have in their possession, while in the examination hall/room, any book, memorandum or pocketbook, notes, paper, calculator, mobile phones or wireless devices, except the correct question paper. Candidates using slide rules as permitted by the regulations must see that any information (formulae or other data) shown on them is securely covered. They must also return any incorrect question paper to the Supervising Examiner immediately, CISCE on an official notice said.

ISC Class 12 Semester 2 Accounts Exam: Guidelines

Be seated in the examination hall/room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject.

If an examination paper for which you are not entered is handed to you, or if the questions indicate that a map or any other stationery should also have been given to you, bring it to the attention of the Supervising Examiner at once.

Attend carefully to any general directions that may be given at the head of a paper, e.g., directions regarding a number of questions that should be attempted, etc.

ISC Class 12 Semester 2 Accounts: Question Paper Instructions