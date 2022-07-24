  • Home
ISC Result 2022: Steps To Check CISCE 12th Semester 2 Results

ISC Result 2022: The schools can access ISC 12th results by logging in to the Careers portal of the CISCE using the Principal’s login ID and password, once declared.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 24, 2022 8:40 am IST

ISC Result 2022: Steps To Check CISCE 12th Semester 2 Results
Check details on ISC semester 2 result 2022

ISC Result 2022: The Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 result 2022 is expected to be declared soon. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) official earlier told Careers360 that the ISC result is likely to be announced on July 24, if not, the students will get their result on July 25. Once declared, the students can check their CISCE 12th semester 2 result 2022 on the official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

Along with the official website, students can also avail the ISC 12th result 2022 with the help of mobile SMS service. The schools can access results by logging in to the Careers portal of the CISCE using the Principal’s login ID and password.

ISC Result 2022: Websites

  • cisce.org
  • results.cisce.org

ISC Result 2022 Via SMS:

Type ISC <space> seven-digit unique ID and send the message to 09248082883.

ISC Result 2022: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official websites-- results.cisce.org and cisce.org
  2. On the homepage, click on the result link
  3. Enter your unique ID, index number and click on submit
  4. The ISC Semester 2 result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the result and take a print out for future references.

The CISCE conducted the ISC board exams in two terms this year. The final result of ISC Class 12 will be announced after compiling the results of both semesters.

