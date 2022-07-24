ISC 12th Result 2022 Live: CISCE Class 12 Result Today At Cisce.org, Websites to Check Marks

CISCE Class 12th result today at 5 pm

ISC Class 12 Result: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) semester 2 result for the ISC Class 12th exams will be declared today, July 24, at 5 pm. The cisce.org website will host the ISC Class 12 result. CISCE will release the mark sheets indicating the marks scored by the students in all the subjects and papers taken by them. While schools can check their students’ results on the Careers portal of the council using principal’s ID and password, students can access and download the Class 12 ISC results on the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Register here for ISC 12th Result 2022, time, direct link, marksheet and more updates.

Considering the Covid situation and the uncertainties surrounding it, the board for the 2021-22 academic session held the exams in two terms, the first term was held on November-December 2021 and the second term in April-May 2022.