  • ISC 12th Result 2022 Live: CISCE Class 12 Result Today At Cisce.org, Websites to Check Marks
Live

ISC 12th Result 2022 Live: CISCE Class 12 Result Today At Cisce.org, Websites to Check Marks

ISC 12th Result 2022 Live: CISCE will announce the Class 12th result today at the official website cisce.org at 5 pm.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 24, 2022 4:58 pm IST

CISCE Class 12th result today at 5 pm

ISC Class 12 Result: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) semester 2 result for the ISC Class 12th exams will be declared today, July 24, at 5 pm. The cisce.org website will host the ISC Class 12 result. CISCE will release the mark sheets indicating the marks scored by the students in all the subjects and papers taken by them. While schools can check their students’ results on the Careers portal of the council using principal’s ID and password, students can access and download the Class 12 ISC results on the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Register here for ISC 12th Result 2022, time, direct link, marksheet and more updates.

Considering the Covid situation and the uncertainties surrounding it, the board for the 2021-22 academic session held the exams in two terms, the first term was held on November-December 2021 and the second term in April-May 2022.

Live updates

04:58 PM IST
July 24, 2022

Cisce.org 12th Result 2022 FAQs: How To Check On DigiLocker App

  1. Install DigiLocker app from Google PlayStore (for Android) or App Store (for iOS)

  2. Open the app and click on ‘Access DigiLocker’

  3. Sign up and enter the login credentials

  4. Submit details and check the ISC 12th digital mark sheet



04:57 PM IST
July 24, 2022

ISC Class 12 Result Date 2022 Today

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 result 2022 today, July 24. The ISC result 2022 will be declared at 5 PM today. The ISC 12th semester 2 result 2022 will be made available on the official website- cisce.org.

04:50 PM IST
July 24, 2022

Cisce.org ICSE 12th Result 2022 In 10 Minutes

The ICSE 12th result 2022 will be made available in 10 minutes, at 5 pm.


04:45 PM IST
July 24, 2022

Class 12 ISC Result 2022: Websites To Download Scorecard

  • cisce.org

  • results.cisce.org

04:40 PM IST
July 24, 2022

ISC Class 12th Result 2022 Via Digilocker

  1. Firstly, install DigiLocker app from Google PlayStore (for Android) or App Store (for iOS)

  2. Open the app and click on ‘Access DigiLocker’

  3. Enter the login credentials provided by the CISCE

  4. Submit details and check the ISC 12th digital mark sheet

Read More Options To Check ISC 12th Result 2022: Here

04:32 PM IST
July 24, 2022

Www.cisce.org Result 2022 Class 12: Recheck Options

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will also make the provision of rechecking of ISC Class 12 result 2022. Students unsatisfied with the Class 12 ISC board result 2022 will be able to apple for rechecking at cisce.org between July 24 after the declaration of ISC 12th result 2022 and July 30.


04:24 PM IST
July 24, 2022

ICSE Result 2022 Class 10 semester 2

The CISCE has already released the ICSE result 2022 Class 10 semester 2 on July 17. Read More

04:11 PM IST
July 24, 2022

Cisce.org Class 12 Via SMS

  1. Type Unique ID in the new message box in the format: ISC 1234567 (Seven digit unique ID)
  2. Send the message to 09248082883\
  3. CISCE will then send the ISC 12th result on the number
03:59 PM IST
July 24, 2022

ISC Class 12th Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Go to CISCE official website -- cisce.org
  2. Go to the designated ISC result Clas 12 link and select ISC from the course option
  3. Enter unique ID, index number and captcha
  4. Submit and check ISC board result 2022
03:46 PM IST
July 24, 2022

ISC 12th Result 2022 Semester 2

The CISCE will not declare transcripts and results only for Semester 2 ISC Class 12 exams 2022.

03:44 PM IST
July 24, 2022

Result Of 12th Class 2022 ISC: Ways To Check

The ISC Class 12 result 2022 will be made available on the CAREERS Portal of the CISCE, on the website of CISCE -- cisce.org and through SMS.

03:31 PM IST
July 24, 2022

ISC Result Of 12th Class 2022: Who Will Not Get ISC Result 2022

Candidates, CISCE in a statement said, who were registered and confirmed to appear for the ISC 2022 Class 12 exam to qualify for grant of certification for the ISC Year 2022 Examination. Therefore, the ISC results of candidates who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 ISC exam as a whole, will be marked Absent and their Class 12 result ISC 2022 will not be declared.

03:27 PM IST
July 24, 2022

CISCE Result Of 12th Class 2022 ISC: Evaluation Method

The ISC semester 1 marks of each subject have been halved (with exception to the subjects Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing and Art). These marks have been added to Semester 2 marks and practical, project marks to arrive at the final marks in each subject.

03:19 PM IST
July 24, 2022

ISC Result 2022 Semester 2 Date And Time

The Class 12 ISC result 2022 semester 2 date and time is July 24, 5 pm. Read More

CISCE org result
