ISC Result 2022: How To Check CISCE 12th Results
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to announce the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12th result 2022 today, July 24. The ISC result 2022 link will be activated on the official website -- cisce.org, by 5 PM. Students can check their CISCE Class 12 result 2022 by using login details such as unique IDs, index numbers and captcha codes, once announced. Apart from the official site, the board will also issue the ISC 12th digital mark sheet on DigiLocker App and website -- digilocker.gov.in, this year.
The ISC 12th mark sheet will be prepared by considering the 50 per cent marks of semester 1, while 100 per cent marks have been considered from semester 2 and practicals. Students can follow these alternative ways to check the CISCE Class 12 result 2022 online.
CISCE Class 12 Result 2022 Live Updates
ISC Result 2022: How To Check Via DigiLocker App
Firstly, install DigiLocker app from Google PlayStore (for Android) or App Store (for iOS)
Open the app and click on ‘Access DigiLocker’
Enter the login credentials provided by the CISCE
Submit details and check the ISC 12th digital mark sheet
ISC Result 2022: List Of Websites
cisce.org
results.cisce.org
How To Check ISC 12th Result 2022 Online
Go to the official website -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org
Click on the link that reads, "ISC result 2022"
Log in using unique ID, index number, captcha
Submit details and ISC 12th scorecard will appear on the screen
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
How to Check ISC 12th Result 2022 Via SMS
To check the ISC Class 12 result 2022 via SMS, students can send their unique id via text message in the following way
Open Message app in your mobile phone
Type - ISC<Space>Unique Id
Send message on 09248082883
You will receive the ISC 12th result as a text message.