  • Home
  • Education
  • ISC Result 2022: How To Check CISCE 12th Results

ISC Result 2022: How To Check CISCE 12th Results

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to announce the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12th result 2022 today, July 24.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 24, 2022 4:07 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
ISC 12th Result 2022 Live: CISCE Class 12 Result Today At Cisce.org, Websites to Check Marks
CISCE To Announce ISC 12th Result 2022 Today; Check Time, Details
ISC Result 2022: Steps To Check CISCE 12th Semester 2 Results
ISC 12th Results 2022 Likely Tomorrow; Check Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years
ISC 12th Result 2022 Likely On July 24: CISCE Official
CISCE To Announce ISC, 12th Result 2022 By July 25
ISC Result 2022: How To Check CISCE 12th Results
ISC 12th Result 2022
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to announce the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12th result 2022 today, July 24. The ISC result 2022 link will be activated on the official website -- cisce.org, by 5 PM. Students can check their CISCE Class 12 result 2022 by using login details such as unique IDs, index numbers and captcha codes, once announced. Apart from the official site, the board will also issue the ISC 12th digital mark sheet on DigiLocker App and website -- digilocker.gov.in, this year.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

The ISC 12th mark sheet will be prepared by considering the 50 per cent marks of semester 1, while 100 per cent marks have been considered from semester 2 and practicals. Students can follow these alternative ways to check the CISCE Class 12 result 2022 online.

CISCE Class 12 Result 2022 Live Updates

ISC Result 2022: How To Check Via DigiLocker App

  1. Firstly, install DigiLocker app from Google PlayStore (for Android) or App Store (for iOS)

  2. Open the app and click on ‘Access DigiLocker’

  3. Enter the login credentials provided by the CISCE

  4. Submit details and check the ISC 12th digital mark sheet

ISC Result 2022: List Of Websites

  • cisce.org

  • results.cisce.org

How To Check ISC 12th Result 2022 Online

  1. Go to the official website -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org

  2. Click on the link that reads, "ISC result 2022"

  3. Log in using unique ID, index number, captcha

  4. Submit details and ISC 12th scorecard will appear on the screen

  5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

How to Check ISC 12th Result 2022 Via SMS

To check the ISC Class 12 result 2022 via SMS, students can send their unique id via text message in the following way

  1. Open Message app in your mobile phone

  2. Type - ISC<Space>Unique Id

  3. Send message on 09248082883

  4. You will receive the ISC 12th result as a text message.

Click here for more Education News
Indian School Certificate 12th Examination cisce.org
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ISC 12th Result 2022 Live: CISCE Class 12 Result Today At Cisce.org, Websites to Check Marks
Live | ISC 12th Result 2022 Live: CISCE Class 12 Result Today At Cisce.org, Websites to Check Marks
CISCE To Announce ISC 12th Result 2022 Today; Check Time, Details
CISCE To Announce ISC 12th Result 2022 Today; Check Time, Details
JEE Main 2022 July Session Starts Tomorrow; NTA Guidelines On What To Carry To Exam Hall
JEE Main 2022 July Session Starts Tomorrow; NTA Guidelines On What To Carry To Exam Hall
AP ICET 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Test Day Guidelines For Candidates
AP ICET 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Test Day Guidelines For Candidates
Delhi University Plans To Start Certificate Course On Patent Laws
Delhi University Plans To Start Certificate Course On Patent Laws
.......................... Advertisement ..........................