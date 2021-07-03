Image credit: Shutterstock ISC result 2021 will be declared at cisce.org (representational)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare ISC or Class 12 results in July. The Board had in June informed the Supreme Court of India that the ISC result 2021 will be released by July 20. The exact date and time of the results are expected to be announced soon. Results of ICSE or Class 10 students are also expected by July-end. The official website to check ISC results is cisce.org.

The board has devised alternative assessment schemes for 2021 results, as board exams have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

As per the assessment scheme released by the board, student’s marks in Class 10 board exams, project, practical work in subjects, best marks obtained in school exams in Classes 11 and 12, and best performance of the school itself in the last six years will be taken into account for preparing results.

“To arrive at the weights, detailed analyses were performed on the data from the past board examinations from the years 2015 to 2020,” the council said.

Last year, both Class 10 and 12 results were declared on the same day, on the 'CAREERS' portal of the Council, Council's main website, and through SMS.

Last year, the board had to cancel some papers for both the classes and had to adopt alternative assessment schemes. There was no merit list of students.

Given the exceptional circumstances, this year CISCE will not be publishing a merit list for either the ICSE or ISC year 2020 Examinations," CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon had said.