ISC class 12 result 2021 to be released by July 20

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has developed a formula to compute the Indian School Certificate (ISC) marks. The assessment scheme released by the board includes student’s marks in Class 10 board exams, project, practical work in subjects, best marks obtained in school exams in Classes 11 and 12, and best performance of the school itself in the last six years. The CISCE has arrived at this after considering data from 2015 to 2020. CISCE had submitted the Class 12 evaluation criteria in the Supreme Court today. The Court had approved its plan and directed to upload the same on the official website. The ISC result 2021 will be released by July 20, 2021.

Here are the components used to arrive at the ISC result formula:

The project and practical work in the subjects.

The performance of the candidates in the school examinations in the subjects in Classes 9 and 10, measured through their best marks obtained in the two years (referred to as raw marks).

The best performance of the school in the last six years.

“The first two factors measure the subject proficiency of the candidates, while the last is a measure of the general quality of the schools the candidates are appearing from,” CISCE official statement said.

“To arrive at the weights, detailed analyses were performed on the data from the past board

examinations from the years 2015 to 2020,” it added. Furthermore, CISCE said that extensive scenario analyses were done based on different subjects.

CISCE affidavit in Supreme Court says the Board has issued a circular dated May 21, 2021, seeking necessary data and documents from all the schools presenting candidates for the ISC year 2021 examination, including average marks of the candidates in the internal examinations conducted by the school(s) for the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21.