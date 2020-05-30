Image credit: Shutterstock ISC, ICSE Exams 2020: CISCE allows students to change exam centre

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, has announced that it will allow students to appear in Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations in their own states, cities or districts, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, had also decided to allow outstation students to appear in board examinations from examination centres in home districts.

The CISCE board also announced on Saturday that candidates who are not able to appear in the remaining papers due to the COVID-19 lockdown, will be given another chance to take the exam at the time the board holds compartment examinations.

Another Chance To Write Exams

“CISCE will allow the candidates to appear for their remaining examination papers from an examination centre located in a CISCE affiliated school in the state, city, or district where they are currently located,” CISCE said in a statement.

The board also informed that students will be required to register for changing the examination centre by June 7. Candidates will not be charged any fee for changing examination centres.

“The requests for a change in the examination centre must be formally routed through the school from where the candidate has been registered for the year for the 2020 examination latest by June 7, 2020,” the statement by CISCE added.

The remaining papers of ICSE exam 2020 are scheduled to be held from July 2 to July 12 and remaining papers of ISC exam 2020 are scheduled July 1 to July 14. The exams were previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.