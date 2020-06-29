ISC, ICSE Assessment Scheme For Cancelled Papers Soon

CISCE will release ICSE, ISC assessment scheme soon

Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is expected to release assessment scheme for cancelled ISC and ICSE exam papers soon. The Council had told Supreme Court on June 26, it had also come up with an averaging formula for remaining subjects and will upload the same on its website in a week.

Supreme Court, on June 26, was hearing a plea filed by a group of parents who sought cancellation of remaining board exams which were due to start in July. Both CBSE and CISCE informed the top court that the exams for remaining subjects stand cancelled. CBSE also submitted its assessment scheme for cancelled papers which was approved by the court.

CISCE informed the court that its affidavit was similar to the one submitted by CBSE however, the assessment plan would be different. CISCE said that it will upload the revised assessment scheme on its website within a week.

The Council had scheduled exam for pending board papers from July 1 to July 14. It later announced that students will have the option to skip the exams and be marked on the basis of their performance in pre-board exams or internal assessment.

CBSE, meanwhile, has come up with an assessment scheme where students will be marked on the basis of highest scoring subject for which the exams have already been concluded.

CBSE and CISCE, both, have said that board exam results 2020 will be announced by mid-July.

In another news, Supreme Court yesterday dismissed a plea by a parent to cancel class 10 board exams in Rajasthan. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted after the top court's decision that board exam for pending papers had bene conducted successfully for class 12 in the past ten days and exams will be held on schedule for class 10 students.

Rajasthan Board will conduct exam for two postponed papers for class 10 students on June 29 and June 30.