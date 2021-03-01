ISC Exams 2021: Class 12 Schedule Released; Details Here

The Indian School Certification (ISC) examinations date sheet has been released for the upcoming 2021 Class 12 exams. The ISC Class 12 exams will begin on April 8 with the practical papers. The theory papers will start on May 5, 2021. The Class 12 exams will be held in centre-based pen and paper format. The Class 12 ISC 2021 exams will continue till June 16. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 exam schedules today.

While all the theory papers including Business Studies, Mathematics, Physics and Sociology will be held for a duration of three hours, the Computer Science (Paper 2) Practical - Planning Session will be held for a duration of one hour 30 minutes and Home Science (Paper 2) Practical - Planning Session and Indian Music Carnatic (Paper 2) Practical papers will be held for one hour 20 minutes duration.

However, the dates and time of the practical exams for subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, Indian Music (Hindustani), Fashion Designing, Physical Education, Computer Science (Examination Session) and Home Science (Examination Session), will be announced by the schools concerned.

CISCE will also provide an additional 15 minutes duration to the students to read the question paper.

ISC Exams 2021 Date Sheet