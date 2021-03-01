ISC Exams 2021: Class 12 Schedule Released; Details Here

  • Home
The ISC Class 12 exams will begin on April 8 with the practical papers. The theory papers will start on May 5, 2021, and will end on June 16.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 1, 2021 8:19 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Indian School Certification (ISC) examinations date sheet has been released for the upcoming 2021 Class 12 exams. The ISC Class 12 exams will begin on April 8 with the practical papers. The theory papers will start on May 5, 2021. The Class 12 exams will be held in centre-based pen and paper format. The Class 12 ISC 2021 exams will continue till June 16. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 exam schedules today.

While all the theory papers including Business Studies, Mathematics, Physics and Sociology will be held for a duration of three hours, the Computer Science (Paper 2) Practical - Planning Session will be held for a duration of one hour 30 minutes and Home Science (Paper 2) Practical - Planning Session and Indian Music Carnatic (Paper 2) Practical papers will be held for one hour 20 minutes duration.

Also Read || ICSE Exams 2021: Class 10 Date Sheet Released; Exams From May 5

However, the dates and time of the practical exams for subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, Indian Music (Hindustani), Fashion Designing, Physical Education, Computer Science (Examination Session) and Home Science (Examination Session), will be announced by the schools concerned.

CISCE will also provide an additional 15 minutes duration to the students to read the question paper.

ISC Exams 2021 Date Sheet

Date

Time

Subject/Paper

Duration

April 8

9 am

Computer Science (Paper 2) Practical - Planning Session

1½ hrs. (90 minutes)

April 9

9 am

Home Science (Paper 2) Practical - Planning Session Indian Music Carnatic (Paper 2) Practical

1 hr.

20 minutes for each

candidate

May 5

2 pm

Business Studies

3 hrs.

May 6

2 pm

English - Paper 1 (English Language)

3 hrs.

May 8

2 pm

Elective English

3 hrs.

May 11

2 pm

Mathematics

3 hrs.

May 13

2 pm

English - Paper 2 (Literature in English)

3 hrs.

May 15

2 pm

Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory)

3 hrs.

May 17

2 pm

Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)

3 hrs.

May 18

9 am

Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person)

3 hrs.

May 19

2 pm

Sociology

3 hrs.

May 20

2 pm

Legal Studies

Mass Media & Communication

3 hrs.

3 hrs.

May 21

2 pm

Chemistry (Paper 1) Theory

3 hrs.

May 22

2 pm

Electricity and Electronics

Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing

Geometrical & Building Drawing

3 hrs.

3 hrs.

3 hrs.

May 24

2 pm

Accounts

3 hrs.

May 25

2 pm

History

3 hrs.

May 27

2 pm

Commerce

3 hrs.

May 28

2 pm

Geography

3 hrs.

May 29

9 am

Art Paper 2 (Drawing & Painting from Nature)

3 hrs.

May 31

2 pm

Environmental Science - Paper 1(Theory)

3 hrs.

June 1

2 pm

Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages/ Classical Languages

3 hrs.

June 2

9 am

Art Paper 5 (Crafts ‘A’)

3 hrs.

June 3

2 pm

Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory

3 hrs.

June 4

2 pm

Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory)

Indian Music - Carnatic - Paper 1 (Theory)

Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory)

3 hrs.

3 hrs.

3 hrs.

June 5

9 am

Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)

3 hrs.

June 7

2 pm

Biology - Paper 1 (Theory)

3 hrs.

June 8

2 pm

Hospitality Management

3 hrs.

June 9

2 pm

Physical Education - Paper 1 (Theory)

3 hrs.

June 10

2 pm

Biotechnology (Paper 1) Theory

3 hrs.

June 11

2 pm

Economics

3 hrs.

June 12

9 am

Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life)

3 hrs.

June 14

2 pm

Political Science

3 hrs.

June 16

2 pm

Psychology

3 hrs.

