ISC Class 12 Semester 2 English Paper 2 (Literature In English) Today; Exam Timings, Guidelines For Students

Image credit: Shutterstock ISC semester 2 English paper 2 today

Students will appear for the Class 12 English Paper 2 (Literature In English) paper in the Indian School Certificate (ISE) semester 2 exams today, May 2. As per the ISC specimen question paper pattern, the exams in semester 2 will be held for 1 hour 30 minutes duration for a total of 40 marks each. 10 minutes of reading time will be allotted to the students to read the question paper. The Class 12 ISC paper will be conducted between 2 pm and 3:30 pm. The semester 2 ISC Class 12 exams started on April 26.

Although the Karnataka government has declared May 2 as a holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr. However, ICSE (Mathematics) and ISC (English Paper 2 - Literature in English) examinations will be held as scheduled today across India and abroad, a CISCE statement issued on May 1 said adding that the CISCE Class 10, 12 time tables were fixed as the Central Government had declared May 3 as a holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

While Section A of English Paper 2 (Literature In English) as per the ISC Class 12 specimen question paper will comprise of objective type questions, Section B will be subjective. All questions will be compulsory.

ISC Class 12 English Paper 2: Syllabus

ISC Class 12 English Semester 2: Specimen Question Paper

Students will have to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets.

“This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers, etc. write this information on these also,” a CISCE staement said.

All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black, or blue ballpoint pen only. Students will be required to write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges and begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any book, memorandum or pocketbook, notes, paper, calculator, mobile phones, or wireless devices, except the correct question paper to the ICSE semester 2 exam hall. Candidates are not permitted to have in their possession any weapon, object, or instrument which may be used as a weapon during the course of the examination.