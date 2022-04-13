ISC Class 12 Semester 2 English Exam 2022: Check Specimen Question Paper

CISCE ISC Semester 2 exam starts from April 26

ISC, Class 12, Semester 2 Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to conduct the English Language Paper 1 exam for Indian School Certificate or ISC (Class 12) on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. CISCE will start the ISC or Class 12 Semester 2 examination from April 26, 2022 and will conclude the exams on June 13, 2022. The board has released the syllabus, regulations and specimen question papers for all the subjects for ISC candidates. The students who are willing to know the detailed information related to the examination can visit CISCE official website- cisce.org.

ISC Semester 2 English Paper 1 exam begins at 2 pm on April 26 and will be continued till one hour 30 minutes from the mentioned time. ISC Semester 2 English Paper examination will be held on Monday, May 2 from 2 pm.

Meanwhile, CISCE has scheduled the ICSE or Class 10 Semester 2 examination from April 25, 2022. While ISC Class 12 exam concludes on June 13, ICSE Class 10 exam will be continued till May 23, 2022.

ISC or Class 12 Semester- II English Language Specimen Question Paper: Direct Link

ISC or Class 12 Semester 2 English exam will have 40 marks in total. One hour and 30-minutes of time will be given to all the candidates. The additional 10 minutes will be allowed for candidates to read the question paper. During this additional time, no student will be allowed to start writing.

In the paper, all questions will be compulsory. In question number 1, there will be a composition of approximately 350 - 400 words. The candidates must know that they will be rewarded for the orderly and coherent presentation of material, use of appropriate style and general accuracy of spelling, punctuation, and grammar.

In question Number 2, candidates have to write a paragraph of 200 - 250 words. In the specimen question paper, the boards asked to write either a film review or an official letter.