ISC Class 12 Result 2022: 18 Students In Rank 1; Check List Of Toppers Here

ISC 12th Result 2022

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has declared the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12th result 2022 today, July 24. The students can check their ISC 12th result 2022 from the official website -- cisce.org. This year, 18 students clinched the first rank in ISC 12th result 2022. These students have secured 399 marks (99.75 per cent). While 58 students have secured second position in the merit with 398 marks (99.50 per cent) and 78 students finished on third spot with 397 marks (99.25 per cent). ISC 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

In CISCE Class 12 result 2022, the board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.38 per cent. The highest pass percentage is recorded in the Kerala district at 99.96 per cent. The Southern region has the best pass percentage of 99.81 per cent followed by the Western region having a pass percentage of 99.58 per cent.

ISC 12th Result 2022: AIR Rank 1 Toppers' Name

S.No. Name 1 Anandita Misra 2 Upasana Nandi 3 Harini Rammohan 4 Namya Ashok Nichani 5 Karthik Prakash 6 Ananya Agarwal 7 Aakash Srivastava 8 Aditya Vishnu Jhinwania 9 Faheem Ahmed 10 Simran Singh 11 Akshat Agarwal 12 Prabkirat Singh 13 Md Arsh Mustafa 14 Pratiti Majumder 15 Apurva Kashish 16 Prithwija Mandal 17 Nikhil Kumar Prasad 18 Abhisek Biswas

A total of 96,940 students appeared for the ISC exam, of which 51,142 students are boys and 45,798 are girls. This year, girls have done better than boys. The pass percentage of girls stood at 99.52 per cent while that of boys is 99.26 per cent. "The ISC examination has been conducted in 49 written subjects of which 12 are Indian languages and 5 are foreign languages and 2 classical languages," The CISCE said in a statement.