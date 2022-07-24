  • Home
ISC Class 12 Result 2022: 18 Students In Rank 1; Check List Of Toppers Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has declared the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12th result 2022 today, July 24.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 24, 2022 5:33 pm IST

ISC 12th Result 2022
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has declared the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12th result 2022 today, July 24. The students can check their ISC 12th result 2022 from the official website -- cisce.org. This year, 18 students clinched the first rank in ISC 12th result 2022. These students have secured 399 marks (99.75 per cent). While 58 students have secured second position in the merit with 398 marks (99.50 per cent) and 78 students finished on third spot with 397 marks (99.25 per cent). ISC 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

In CISCE Class 12 result 2022, the board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.38 per cent. The highest pass percentage is recorded in the Kerala district at 99.96 per cent. The Southern region has the best pass percentage of 99.81 per cent followed by the Western region having a pass percentage of 99.58 per cent.

ISC 12th Result 2022: AIR Rank 1 Toppers' Name

S.No.Name
1Anandita Misra
2Upasana Nandi
3Harini Rammohan
4Namya Ashok Nichani
5Karthik Prakash
6Ananya Agarwal
7Aakash Srivastava
8Aditya Vishnu Jhinwania
9Faheem Ahmed
10Simran Singh
11Akshat Agarwal
12Prabkirat Singh
13Md Arsh Mustafa
14Pratiti Majumder
15Apurva Kashish
16Prithwija Mandal
17Nikhil Kumar Prasad
18Abhisek Biswas

A total of 96,940 students appeared for the ISC exam, of which 51,142 students are boys and 45,798 are girls. This year, girls have done better than boys. The pass percentage of girls stood at 99.52 per cent while that of boys is 99.26 per cent. "The ISC examination has been conducted in 49 written subjects of which 12 are Indian languages and 5 are foreign languages and 2 classical languages," The CISCE said in a statement.

