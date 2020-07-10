  • Home
ISC Class 12 Result 2020: CISCE To Release Results Today

CISCE will release the ICSE and ISC results 2020 will be made available on the council’s official websites -- www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 10:24 am IST | Source: Careers360

ISC Class 12 Result 2020: CISCE To Release Results Today
ISC result 2020 to be released today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, will declare the ISC Class 12th results today at 3 pm, along with the ICSE Class 10th according to a notification released by the council on July 9. CISCE will release the ICSE and ISC results 2020 will be made available on the council’s official websites -- www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org. CISCE has also opened up the facility for rechecking ISC Class 12 result 2020. Students who wish to avail this facility can do so by applying through the official website by July 16.

CISCE has also released the assessment scheme for ISC Class 12 exams which had to be postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak. The council said that it will take an average of the student's best three papers marks in board examination, along with a percentage of the subject project and practical work. CISCE said that the weightage was chosen so as to “ensure fairness to all the candidates” who appeared in the board examinations this year.

The CISCE assessment scheme, which is available on cisce.org, will be the same for Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Biology and Home Science. The scheme is slightly different for Elective English, and Art Paper.

ISC Result 2020: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the CISCE website -- www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org

Step 2: Select ISC Class 12th result

Step 3: Insert unique identification and index number as mentioned in the CISCE 2020 admit cards

Step 4: Enter captcha code in the space provided

Step 4: Submit and ISC Class 12 result

