ISC Class 12 Practical Exams Begin Tomorrow; Know Last Minute Preparation Tips

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will be starting with Indian School Certificate or ISC (Class 12) practical board exams from tomorrow.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 7, 2021 3:20 pm IST

ISC Class 12 practical exams begin tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will be starting with Indian School Certificate or ISC (Class 12) practical board exams from tomorrow. Students will be allowed entry to the laboratories in smaller batches to maintain social distancing. The first paper will be Computer Science (Paper 2) Practical - Planning Session. It will be a one-and-a-half hour long paper starting from 9 am.

The schools have been asked to follow COVID-19 protocols including providing sanitisers at the entrance of laboratories and ensuring that teachers and students wear face masks.

The next practical papers will be Home Science (Paper 2) Practical - Planning Session and Indian Music Carnatic (Paper 2) Practical to be held on April 9.

Preparation Tips For ISC Class 12 Practical Papers

The students must carry their ISC Class 12 admit card. They should avoid carrying any calculator or any other prohibited items inside the exam hall.

They must prepare a bag consisting of necessary items such as stationary material, rough sheets if required and other items needed for the practical exams.

They will have to take extra precautions to avoid any infection. They will have to wear face masks and if required hand gloves as well to avoid catching germs while touching the laboratory equipment.

To avoid consuming any outdoor food or water, the students have been advised to carry their own water bottles and eatables.

The students must reach half-an-hour before the reporting time to ensure that they get settled and arrange for the necessary items.

CISCE also said that, “The date and time for Practical Examinations of the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, Indian Music (Hindustani), Fashion Designing, Physical Education, Computer Science (Examination Session) and Home Science (Examination Session), will be provided by the school concerned”.

CISCE released Class 12 board exams date as per which the theory paper will begin on May 5 with Business Studies paper. The exams will end on June 18.

The Class 12 date sheet was modified for following papers--

Business Studies (June 18), English Paper 2 (May 4), Art Paper 5 (May 5), Home Science (Paper 1) (May 22), Art Paper 4 (June 2), Hospitality Management (June 5), Biotechnology (Paper 1) and Art Paper 1 (June 12).

