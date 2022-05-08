  • Home
ISC Class 12 Mathematics Exam Tomorrow; Specimen Question Paper, Exam Guidelines

ISC Maths Class 12: The question paper will have three sections -- A, B and C. Students will be required to answer Section A compulsorily and all questions either from Section B or Section C.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 8, 2022 3:12 pm IST

ISC Maths Class 12 exam tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which administers Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12 exams, will hold the semester 2 Class 12 Mathematics exam tomorrow, May 9. As per the Maths specimen paper 2022 ISC, the maximum marks allotted for the exam is 40 marks. The Class 12 ISC paper will be conducted between 2 pm and 3:30 pm.

Students will be provided with a 10-minute reading time to read the Class 12 Mathematics question paper. The question paper will have three sections -- A, B and C. Students will be required to answer Section A compulsorily and all questions either from Section B or Section C. While Section A as per the ISC Class 12 specimen question paper will be held for 32 marks, Section B and Section C will be of 8 marks.

ISC Maths Class 12 Pattern

  • The Question Paper consists of three sections A, B and C.

  • Candidates are required to attempt all questions from Section A and all questions either from Section B OR Section C

  • All working, including rough work, should be done on the same sheet as, and adjacent to the rest of the answer

  • Mathematical tables and graph papers will be provided

ISC Class 12 Maths: Specimen Question Paper

Students will have to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets.

“This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers, etc. write this information on these also,” a CISCE statement said.

All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black, or blue ballpoint pen only. Students will be required to write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges and begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.

ISC Exams CISCE Board Exam

