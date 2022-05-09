ISC Class 12 Mathematics Exam Today; Exam Guidelines, Reporting Time

Image credit: Shutterstock ISC Class 12 Mathematics exam today

The Indian School Certificate (ISC), or the Class 12 Mathematics exam will be held today, May 9. According to the Mathematics Class 12 specimen question paper 2022, the maximum marks allotted for the exam is 40 marks. The Class 12 ISC paper will be conducted between 2 pm and 3:30 pm. Students will be provided with a 10-minute reading time to read the Class 12 Maths question paper.

Latest: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More

Don't Miss: : Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

The Maths question paper will have three sections -- A, B and C. Students will be required to answer Section A compulsorily and all questions either from Section B or Section C. While Section A as per the ISC Class 12 specimen question paper will be held for 32 marks, Section B and Section C will be of 8 marks. All working, including rough work, should be done on the same sheet as, and adjacent to the rest of the answer. Mathematical tables and graph papers will also be provided.

Students will have to write their UID (unique identification number), index number and subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets.

“This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers, etc. write this information on these also,” a CISCE statement said.

All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black, or blue ballpoint pen only. Students will be required to write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges and begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.

CISCE Exam Guidelines