ISC Class 12 Mathematics Exam Today; Exam Guidelines, Reporting Time
ISC Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2022: The Class 12 ISC paper will be conducted between 2 pm and 3:30 pm. Students will be provided with a 10-minute reading time to read the Class 12 Maths question paper.
The Maths question paper will have three sections -- A, B and C. Students will be required to answer Section A compulsorily and all questions either from Section B or Section C. While Section A as per the ISC Class 12 specimen question paper will be held for 32 marks, Section B and Section C will be of 8 marks. All working, including rough work, should be done on the same sheet as, and adjacent to the rest of the answer. Mathematical tables and graph papers will also be provided.
Students will have to write their UID (unique identification number), index number and subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets.
“This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers, etc. write this information on these also,” a CISCE statement said.
All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black, or blue ballpoint pen only. Students will be required to write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges and begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.
CISCE Exam Guidelines
Students will be required to be seated in the examination hall five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject.
If an examination paper for which you are not entered is handed to you, or if the questions indicate that a map or any other stationery should also have been given to you, bring it to the attention of the supervising examiner at once.
Attend carefully to any general directions that may be given at the head of a paper -- directions regarding number of questions that should be attempted, etc.
Candidates are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper.
On the top-sheet of the standard answer booklet, students will have to put their signatures in the space provided for the purpose.