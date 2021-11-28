ISC Class 12 Mathematics Exam Postponed; Now To Be Held On December 12

ISC Mathematics paper has been postponed

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which administers the Class 12th Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams had postponed the Mathematics exam. The ISC Mathematics Class 12 semester 1 exams were scheduled to be held on November 29 at 2 pm. The ISC Mathematics exam has been rescheduled “due to reasons beyond control”, the council said. The Class 12 Mathematics exam will now be held on December 12.

“The ISC Year 2021- 2022 Semester 1 Mathematics Examination scheduled for Monday, November 29, 2021, at 2.00 pm, has been postponed due to reasons beyond our control, CISCE in a statement said.

“The said Examination will now be conducted on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 2.00 pm,” it added.

The ISC Class 12 semester 1 exam start with the English Paper 2 (Literature in English) on November 22. The exams are being held for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes. The format of the question paper for the CISCE Class 12 semester 1 exams will be multiple-choice questions. ISC Class 12 exams will continue till December 20.

Although the CISCE Class 12th exams are starting at 2 pm, the question paper cum answer booklet has been provided to the students at 1:50 pm. This 10 minute is given to the students to read the question paper. The term 1 CISCE board exams is being conducted in the candidate’s respective schools.

The ICSE Class 10 exams will start from tomorrow, November 29 and will continue till December 16.