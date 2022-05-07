ISC Class 12 Mass Media And Communication Paper 2022 Today, Key Instructions For Students
The CISCE ISC Mass Media and Communication paper will be of 35 marks, and will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes. The Mass Media and Communication paper is scheduled to be held from 2 to 3:30 pm.
ISC 12th Mass Media And Communication Paper 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Indian School Certificate (ISC) semester 2 Class 12 Mass Media and Communication paper will be held on Saturday, May 7.
The ISC paper will contain three sections- A, B and C. Section A holds 7 marks, Section B has 12 marks and Section C contains 16 marks. Semester 2 Mass Media and Communication exam will focus on three units from the syllabus- Cinema, Social Media and Media Convergence. The students will also take Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory) today.
ISC Semester 2 Mass Media And Communication Exam 2022: Important Instructions For Students
- Candidates need to follow Covid-19 SOPs, they are required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask, and use sanitiser.
- Carry a hall ticket and reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the allotted time.
- Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall.
- Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.
The ISC semester 2 exam will be concluded on June 13. For details on ICSE, ISC semester 2 exam 2022, please visit the website- cisce.org.
