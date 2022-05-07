ISC Class 12 Mass Media And Communication Paper 2022 Today, Key Instructions For Students

Image credit: Shutterstock CISCE ISC 12th Mass Media and Communication paper today

ISC 12th Mass Media And Communication Paper 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Indian School Certificate (ISC) semester 2 Class 12 Mass Media and Communication paper will be held on Saturday, May 7. The Mass Media and Communication paper will be of 35 marks, and will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes. The Mass Media and Communication paper is scheduled to be held from 2 to 3:30 pm.



The ISC paper will contain three sections- A, B and C. Section A holds 7 marks, Section B has 12 marks and Section C contains 16 marks. Semester 2 Mass Media and Communication exam will focus on three units from the syllabus- Cinema, Social Media and Media Convergence. The students will also take Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory) today.



ISC Semester 2 Mass Media And Communication Exam 2022: Important Instructions For Students



- Candidates need to follow Covid-19 SOPs, they are required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask, and use sanitiser.



- Carry a hall ticket and reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the allotted time.



- Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall.



- Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.



The ISC semester 2 exam will be concluded on June 13. For details on ICSE, ISC semester 2 exam 2022, please visit the website- cisce.org.