  • Home
  • Education
  • ISC Class 12 Mass Media And Communication Paper 2022 Today, Key Instructions For Students

ISC Class 12 Mass Media And Communication Paper 2022 Today, Key Instructions For Students

The CISCE ISC Mass Media and Communication paper will be of 35 marks, and will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes. The Mass Media and Communication paper is scheduled to be held from 2 to 3:30 pm.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 7, 2022 8:20 am IST

RELATED NEWS

ISC Class 12 Mass Media And Communication Exam Tomorrow, Check Specimen Paper
ISC Semester 2 Economics Exam Today; Key Pointers For Students
ISC Class 12 Semester 2 English Paper 2 (Literature In English) Today; Exam Timings, Guidelines For Students
ICSE Class 10 Maths, ISC Class 12 English Paper 2 Exams Tomorrow; Semester 2 Syllabus, Specimen Question Paper
ICSE 10th History And Civics, 12th ISC Commerce Papers Today; CISCE Semester 2 Exam Key Points
ISC 12th Semester 2 Exam 2022 Begins Today At Home Centres; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
ISC Class 12 Mass Media And Communication Paper 2022 Today, Key Instructions For Students
CISCE ISC 12th Mass Media and Communication paper today
Image credit: Shutterstock

ISC 12th Mass Media And Communication Paper 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Indian School Certificate (ISC) semester 2 Class 12 Mass Media and Communication paper will be held on Saturday, May 7. The Mass Media and Communication paper will be of 35 marks, and will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes. The Mass Media and Communication paper is scheduled to be held from 2 to 3:30 pm.

The ISC paper will contain three sections- A, B and C. Section A holds 7 marks, Section B has 12 marks and Section C contains 16 marks. Semester 2 Mass Media and Communication exam will focus on three units from the syllabus- Cinema, Social Media and Media Convergence. The students will also take Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory) today.

ISC Semester 2 Mass Media And Communication Exam 2022: Important Instructions For Students

- Candidates need to follow Covid-19 SOPs, they are required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask, and use sanitiser.

- Carry a hall ticket and reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the allotted time.

- Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall.

- Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.

The ISC semester 2 exam will be concluded on June 13. For details on ICSE, ISC semester 2 exam 2022, please visit the website- cisce.org.

Latest: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More
Don't Miss: : Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More
Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

Click here for more Education News
ISC Exams CISCE Board Exam

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Exam 2022 Today; Check Paper Pattern
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Exam 2022 Today; Check Paper Pattern
Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam Result 2022 To Be Announced In June: Official
Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam Result 2022 To Be Announced In June: Official
AICTE Announces 2 Supernumerary Seats In Each Technical Institute For Talented Students
AICTE Announces 2 Supernumerary Seats In Each Technical Institute For Talented Students
CUET 2022 Registration Process Underway; Here’s All An Applicant Needs To Know
CUET 2022 Registration Process Underway; Here’s All An Applicant Needs To Know
Delhi High Court Refuses To Interfere With Delhi University's Decision To Hold Physical Exams
Delhi High Court Refuses To Interfere With Delhi University's Decision To Hold Physical Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................