ISC Class 12 Mass Media And Communication Exam Tomorrow, Check Specimen Paper

ISC semester 2 Mass Media and Communication exam will be starting from 2 pm and will be continued till 3:30 pm.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 6, 2022 3:57 pm IST

ISC Class 12 Mass Media And Communication Exam Tomorrow, Check Specimen Paper
ISC 12th Mass Media and Communication exam to be held tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, is set to conduct the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 Mass Media and Communication exam tomorrow, May 7, 2022. ISC semester 2 Mass Media and Communication exam will be starting from 2 pm and will be continued till 3:30 pm. Students who are appearing for the exam are instructed to present at the examination centres at least an hour prior to the examination. CISCE Exams 2022 LIVE Updates.

CISCE commenced ISC semester 2 exams on April 26, 2022 and the board will conclude the exams on June 13, 2022. The candidates will take the ISC semester 2 exams 2022 at the home centre following the mandatory COVID-19 guidelines.

Check CISCE ISC semester 2 Mass Media and Communication specimen question paper direct Link.

The ISC semester 2 Mass Media and Communication exam will be conducted in total 35 marks. One and half hours of time has been allotted to the candidates to complete the exam. “An additional 10 minutes for only reading the paper. They must NOT start writing during this time,” the specimen question paper reads.

The Mass Media and Communication question paper for ISC Class 12 semester 2 contains three sections- A, B and C. Section A holds 7 marks, Section B has 12 marks and Section C contains 16 marks. Semester 2 Mass Media and Communication exam will focus on three units from the syllabus- Cinema, Social Media and Media Convergence.

Indian School Certificate 12th Examination
CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Term 2 Sociology, ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Paper Ends
ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Important Instructions For Candidates
WBJEE 2022 Answer Key Released, Know How To Raise Objections
West Bengal Government Asks Private Schools To Stop Offline Classes From May 7
KEAM 2022 Registration Deadline Extended; Check Revised Date, Important Details
