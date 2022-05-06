ISC Class 12 Mass Media And Communication Exam Tomorrow, Check Specimen Paper

Image credit: Shutterstock ISC 12th Mass Media and Communication exam to be held tomorrow

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, is set to conduct the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 Mass Media and Communication exam tomorrow, May 7, 2022. ISC semester 2 Mass Media and Communication exam will be starting from 2 pm and will be continued till 3:30 pm. Students who are appearing for the exam are instructed to present at the examination centres at least an hour prior to the examination. CISCE Exams 2022 LIVE Updates.

Latest: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More

Don't Miss: : Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

CISCE commenced ISC semester 2 exams on April 26, 2022 and the board will conclude the exams on June 13, 2022. The candidates will take the ISC semester 2 exams 2022 at the home centre following the mandatory COVID-19 guidelines.

Check CISCE ISC semester 2 Mass Media and Communication specimen question paper direct Link.

The ISC semester 2 Mass Media and Communication exam will be conducted in total 35 marks. One and half hours of time has been allotted to the candidates to complete the exam. “An additional 10 minutes for only reading the paper. They must NOT start writing during this time,” the specimen question paper reads.

The Mass Media and Communication question paper for ISC Class 12 semester 2 contains three sections- A, B and C. Section A holds 7 marks, Section B has 12 marks and Section C contains 16 marks. Semester 2 Mass Media and Communication exam will focus on three units from the syllabus- Cinema, Social Media and Media Convergence.