ISC (Class 12) Date Sheet Revised; Business Studies, Biotechnology, Other Exams Rescheduled

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has revised the ISC date sheet. As per the new revised time table, Class 12 exams will be held from April 8 to June 18.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 8, 2021 5:26 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has revised the ISC date sheet. As per the new ISC (Class 12) date sheet, the Business Studies exam scheduled for May 5 will now be held on June 18. The English Paper 2 exam scheduled for May 13 will be held on May 4 and the Biotechnology exam will now be held on May 8, instead of June 10.

Furthermore, the Home Science exam scheduled to be held on May 15, will now be conducted on May 22.

The CISCE has also revised the exam dates of Art Paper 1, Art Paper 4 and Art Paper 5.

“As per the ISC (Class 12) Revised Timetable, no examinations have been scheduled on May 13, 2021, May 15, 2021 and June 12, 2021, subsequently some changes have been made in the timetable,” read an official statement.

ISC (Class 12) New Dates

Subject

New Revised Date

Earlier Date

Business Studies

June 18

May 5

English Paper 2

May 4

May 13

Art Paper 5

May 5

June 2

Home Science (Paper 1)

May 22

May 15

Art Paper 4

June 2

June 5

Hospitality Management

June 5

June 8

Biotechnology (Paper 1)

May 8

June 10

Art Paper 1

May 12

June 12

The Council has revised the time-table “due to unavoidable circumstance”. Students appearing for the Class 12 exams can check the new revised datesheet at the CISCE’s website -- cisce.org. The ISC Class 12 exams will start on April 8 and will end on June 18, 2021.

