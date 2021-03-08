Image credit: Shutterstock ISC (Class 12) Date Sheet Revised; Business Studies, Biotechnology, Other Exams Rescheduled

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has revised the ISC date sheet. As per the new ISC (Class 12) date sheet, the Business Studies exam scheduled for May 5 will now be held on June 18. The English Paper 2 exam scheduled for May 13 will be held on May 4 and the Biotechnology exam will now be held on May 8, instead of June 10.

Furthermore, the Home Science exam scheduled to be held on May 15, will now be conducted on May 22.

The CISCE has also revised the exam dates of Art Paper 1, Art Paper 4 and Art Paper 5.

“As per the ISC (Class 12) Revised Timetable, no examinations have been scheduled on May 13, 2021, May 15, 2021 and June 12, 2021, subsequently some changes have been made in the timetable,” read an official statement.

ISC (Class 12) New Dates

Subject New Revised Date Earlier Date Business Studies June 18 May 5 English Paper 2 May 4 May 13 Art Paper 5 May 5 June 2 Home Science (Paper 1) May 22 May 15 Art Paper 4 June 2 June 5 Hospitality Management June 5 June 8 Biotechnology (Paper 1) May 8 June 10 Art Paper 1 May 12 June 12

The Council has revised the time-table “due to unavoidable circumstance”. Students appearing for the Class 12 exams can check the new revised datesheet at the CISCE’s website -- cisce.org. The ISC Class 12 exams will start on April 8 and will end on June 18, 2021.