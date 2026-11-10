ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: Subject-Wise Exam Dates, Time, Important Updates

ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ISC Class 12 board exam schedule 2027 today. According to the official announcement, the CISCE Class 12th examination will begin on February 9 and conclude on April 8, 2027.

A total of 1,10,025 candidates from 1,651 affiliated schools will appear across 1,477 examination centres in India and overseas, as per official records. The council is set to conduct the ISC examinations for 60 subjects.

CISCE Class 12: Check Subject-Wise Exam Dates

Students can check the official exam schedule below.

February 9: Environmental Science, Western Music - Paper 1 (Theory)

Environmental Science, Western Music - Paper 1 (Theory) February 10: English Paper 1 (English Language), Modern English - Paper 1 (English Language)

English Paper 1 (English Language), Modern English - Paper 1 (English Language) February 12: Applied Mathematics, Robotics - Paper 1 (Theory), Geometrical and Building Drawing, Biotechnology

Applied Mathematics, Robotics - Paper 1 (Theory), Geometrical and Building Drawing, Biotechnology February 13: Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life)

Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life) February 15: English - Paper 2 (Literature in English)

English - Paper 2 (Literature in English) February 16: Modern English - Paper 2 (Literature in English)

Modern English - Paper 2 (Literature in English) February 18: Economics

Economics February 22: Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Khasi, Mizo, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Dzongkha, Lepcha, Chinese, Modern Armenian, Tibetan, Arabic, Sanskrit, German

Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Khasi, Mizo, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Dzongkha, Lepcha, Chinese, Modern Armenian, Tibetan, Arabic, Sanskrit, German February 24: Chemistry - Paper 1 (Theory)

Chemistry - Paper 1 (Theory) February 26: Accountancy

Accountancy February 27: Art Paper 2 (Drawing or Painting from Nature)

Art Paper 2 (Drawing or Painting from Nature) March 1: Mathematics

Mathematics March 3: Physical Education

Physical Education March 4: Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory), Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory) March 8: Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)

Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory), Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory) March 8: Physics - Paper 1 (Theory) March 9: Mass Media & Communication

Mass Media & Communication March 11: Business Studies

Business Studies March 12: Geography

Geography March 13: Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)

Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour) March 15: Biology - Paper 1 (Theory)

Biology - Paper 1 (Theory) March 17: Computer Science - Paper 1 (Theory)

Computer Science - Paper 1 (Theory) March 19: History

History March 20: Art Paper 5 (Crafts 'A')

Art Paper 5 (Crafts 'A') March 24: Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person)

Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person) March 25: Sociology

Sociology March 29: Commerce

Commerce March 31: Psychology

Psychology April 2: Political Science

Political Science April 3: Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory), Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing

Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory), Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing April 5: Artificial Intelligence - Paper 1 (Theory), Hospitality Management, Electricity and Electronics

Artificial Intelligence - Paper 1 (Theory), Hospitality Management, Electricity and Electronics April 6: Elective English

Elective English April 8: Legal Studies

According to official information, the duration of the exam is three hours. The exam timing is 2 pm for most papers, whereas some exams like Art will begin at 9 am.

READ MORE | ICSE Timetable 2027 Out: Check Subject-Wise Schedule For Class 10

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh accounts for the highest number of ISC candidates (34,702), followed by West Bengal (30,235), Uttarakhand (5,629), Punjab (5,479), Jharkhand (5,356), Maharashtra (4,660), Tamil Nadu (3,572), Kerala (3,491) and Karnataka (3,010), the council stated.