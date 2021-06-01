  • Home
ISC (Class 12) Board Exams Cancelled; Assessment Criteria To Be Released Soon

ISC exam 2021: The assessment criteria for Class 12 students will be made available soon, the council said, adding that students will be given a chance to appear in the exam, if they wish to, on a later date.

Updated: Jun 1, 2021 8:30 pm IST

ISC board exam cancelled (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 final exams have been cancelled. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) made the announcement soon after CBSE’s decision to cancel their Class 12 board exams, which was decided in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, the board had cancelled ICSE (Class 10) final exams.

ADMISSIONS UPDATE: XII Board exams over? EXPLORE these top colleges accepting APPLICATIONS. Click HERE

Live Updates

The assessment criteria for Class 12 students will be made available soon, the council said, adding that students will be given a chance to appear in the exam, if they wish to, on a later date.

Earlier today, PM Modi met Union Ministers of Home, Defence, Finance, Commerce, Information and Broadcasting, Petroleum and Women and Child Development; and other key officials to discuss the issue of Class 12 board exams.

“Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth,” PM Modi later tweeted.

The Prime Minister said the health and safety of students is of utmost importance to the government, and all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who urged the centre to cancel 12th exams earlier today, said the decision is a “big relief”.

“I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried abt the health of our children. A big relief,” he tweeted.

More information on ISC exams will be available soon on the board website.

