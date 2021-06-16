ISC result 2021 likely by July 20 (representational)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce Class 12 or Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam results by July 20, sources said. Following the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the CISCE had earlier this month decided to scrap 12th board exams.

According to sources, the council will use Class 11 and Class 12 internal marks for the assessment. It will also consider the best marks from 2015 to 2020.

Meanwhile, the CBSE panel formed to decide criteria to declare Class 12 results will submit its report on June 18. The 13-member panel was supposed to submit its report by Monday, June 14, but the process has been delayed.

The CBSE had also asked schools to complete pending practicals and internals online and upload marks by June 28. This means CBSE Class 12 board exam results will not be announced before July.

On June 1, the CBSE cancelled their Class 12 final exams, following a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi. Soon after, the CISCE had announced that ISC exams have been cancelled.

"The exams have been cancelled. The alternative assessment criteria will be announced soon," board secretary Gerry Arathoon had said.

The council had also said students will be given a chance to appear in the exam, if they wish to, on a later date. Class 10 or ICSE board exams were cancelled earlier.