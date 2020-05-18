ISC 2021 Class 12 Exam To Include ‘Project Work’ In English And Mathematics: CISCE

Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose CISCE ‘project Work’ In English and Maths

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will introduce a 20-marks project work in English and Mathematics for Class 12, or Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination in 2021.

Earlier, the council had decided to introduce the 20-marks project in English and Mathematics for the year ISC 2022 examinations.

The notification says, “The existing pattern of 100-marks question paper in the two subjects shall now be replaced with two components in each of these two subjects - theory paper (80-marks) and project work (20-marks).”

The project work for English includes various topics under listening skill, speaking skill and writing skill. The topics in writing skill has 5-mark internal as well as five-mark external marking. The essays have to be written in 500 words or 1,000 words as mentioned in the list.

The list of topics for Mathematics include using graph to demonstrate a function which is invertible function, finding the image of a line with respect to a given plane and drawing a rough sketch of cost (C), average cost (AC) and marginal cost (MC) or revenue (R), average revenue (AR) and marginal revenue (MR) and so on.

The method of assessment for the project work will be the same as given in the “document ISC year 2022 regulation and syllabus” available on the official website of CISCE.

The specimen questions papers for both English Mathematics will be soon available on the website.