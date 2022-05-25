ISC 12th Sociology Exam Today; Instructions For Candidates

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Sociology semester 2 exam today, May 25. The semester 2 ISC exam will be held for a duration of 90 minutes, from 2 pm to 3:30 pm. As per the ISC specimen paper 2022, the Class 12 Sociology exam will be conducted for 35 marks. The ISC Sociology question paper 2022 will have three sections -- A, B, and C.

The Section A of the CISCE ISC Sociology paper will be of 7 marks, Section B of 12 marks, and Section C will be of 16 marks. Candidates will get 10 minutes extra to read the CISCE 12th board exam paper.

Students must note that they will have to write their unique identification number (UID), index number, and subject on the top sheet of the answer booklets.

ISC Sociology Exam 2022: Instructions For Candidates

Candidates must carry their admit cards.

Candidates should reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the allotted time.

If you are handed an examination paper for which you are not registered, or if the questions indicate that a map or other stationery should have been given to you as well, notify the supervising examiner at once.

Candidates must pay close attention to any general instructions that may be given at the head of a paper -- directions regarding number of questions that should be attempted, etc.

Candidates should only respond to the number of questions given on the question paper.

Students will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.

