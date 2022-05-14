ISC 12th Semester 2 Home Science Exam 2022 Today; Checklist For Students

Image credit: shutterstock.com ISC semester 2 Home Science exam will commence at 2 PM

ISC Semester 2 Home Science Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be conducting the Indian School Certificate (ISC) semester 2 Home Science Paper-1 (Theory) on Saturday, May 14, 2022. ISC (Class 12) Home Science Paper-1 will start at 2 PM and will be continued till 3:30 PM. The candidates who are appearing for the ISC exam 2022 will have to follow the mandatory guidelines shared by the board earlier. CISCE board students appeared for ISC 12th Chemistry- Paper 1 exam yesterday, May 13, 2022. READ MORE | ICSE 10th Semester 2 Chemistry Paper 2022 Analysis: CISCE Official Clarifies About 'Error' In Question Paper

Latest: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More

Don't Miss: : Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

The CISCE will hold the ISC Semester 2 Home Science exam for total 35 marks. one and a half hours of time will be given to all the candidates to submit their Home Science papers. 10 minutes of additional time will be given to the students to read the question paper carefully. Students will not be allowed to write during this time.

“A candidate who arrives late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late. Absolute punctuality is essential. Candidates are not allowed to leave the examination hall / room before the conclusion of the paper,” CISCE on the official notice said.

“When the time allotted for writing the examination has concluded, arrange your answer scripts sequential order, the first page at the top, etc. See that they have your UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject written on them. Fasten them together at the left-hand top corner and hand them over unfolded,” the board instructed.

ISC Semester 2 Home Science Exam: Guidelines