ISC 12th Semester 2 Home Science Exam 2022 Today; Checklist For Students

ISC Semester 2 Home Science Exam 2022: The CISCE will hold the ISC Semester 2 Home Science exam for total 35 marks. The exam will start at 2 PM, follow these important guidelines

Education | Edited by Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 14, 2022 10:54 am IST | Source: Careers360

ISC semester 2 Home Science exam will commence at 2 PM
Image credit: shutterstock.com

ISC Semester 2 Home Science Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be conducting the Indian School Certificate (ISC) semester 2 Home Science Paper-1 (Theory) on Saturday, May 14, 2022. ISC (Class 12) Home Science Paper-1 will start at 2 PM and will be continued till 3:30 PM. The candidates who are appearing for the ISC exam 2022 will have to follow the mandatory guidelines shared by the board earlier. CISCE board students appeared for ISC 12th Chemistry- Paper 1 exam yesterday, May 13, 2022. READ MORE | ICSE 10th Semester 2 Chemistry Paper 2022 Analysis: CISCE Official Clarifies About 'Error' In Question Paper

The CISCE will hold the ISC Semester 2 Home Science exam for total 35 marks. one and a half hours of time will be given to all the candidates to submit their Home Science papers. 10 minutes of additional time will be given to the students to read the question paper carefully. Students will not be allowed to write during this time.

“A candidate who arrives late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late. Absolute punctuality is essential. Candidates are not allowed to leave the examination hall / room before the conclusion of the paper,” CISCE on the official notice said.

“When the time allotted for writing the examination has concluded, arrange your answer scripts sequential order, the first page at the top, etc. See that they have your UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject written on them. Fasten them together at the left-hand top corner and hand them over unfolded,” the board instructed.

ISC Semester 2 Home Science Exam: Guidelines

  • The students should be seated in the examination hall at least five minutes before the examination time is fixed
  • On the top sheet of the Standard Answer Booklet, candidates should put their signature in the space provided for the purpose. Do not write or scribble anywhere on the top-sheet
  • Students are instructed to attend carefully to any general directions that may be given at the head of a paper -- directions regarding the number of questions that should be attempted, etc
  • Candidates must write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges.
ISC Exams CISCE Board Exam

