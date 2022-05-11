  • Home
ISC 12th Semester 2 History Exam 2022 Today; Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre

The semester 2 History exam will carry 40 marks, and will be held for a duration of one and a half hour. The 12th History paper will be conducted from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 11, 2022 8:13 am IST

ISC 12th Semester 2 History Exam 2022 Today; Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre
ISC 12th History exam will be held today
Image credit: Shutterstock

ISC 12th History Exam 2022: The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 semester 2 History exam will be held on Wednesday, May 11. The semester 2 History exam will carry 40 marks, and will be held for a duration of one and a half hour. The 12th History paper will be conducted from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

In the ISC Semester 2 History question paper, there will be three sections- A, B and C. While Section A will hold 8 marks, Section B and C will have 12 and 20 marks respectively. The questions can be expected from these five units- World War II, De-colonisation – in Asia (China), Cold War 1945-91– origin, course, end and impact, Protest Movements, Middle East: Israeli-Palestine conflict (1916-1993).

ISC Semester 2 History Exam 2022: Important Exam Day Instructions

- Candidates need to follow Covid-19 SOPs, they are required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask, and use sanitiser.

- Carry a hall ticket and reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the allotted time.

- Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall.

- Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.

The ISC semester 2 exam will be concluded on June 13. For details on ICSE, ISC semester 2 exam 2022, please visit the website- cisce.org.

ISC Exams CISCE Board Exam

