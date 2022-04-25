ISC 12th Semester 2 Exam 2022: Specimen Question Paper Of Major Subjects; Expert Tips

CISCE ISC semester 2 examinations will start from tomorrow, April 26

ISC 12th Semester 2 Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is starting the Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12, semester 2 examinations from tomorrow, April 26, 2022. The ISC semester 2 will start with the English Language- Paper 1 tomorrow and the exam will be held from 2 pm to 3:30 pm. The CISCE had already issued the subject-wise specimen question papers, syllabus, timetable and regulations for the students who are appearing for ISC (Class 12) semester 2 exams 2022.

As the final exams of 12th ISC 2022 are coming closer, students are looking for sample papers of major subjects to practise the lessons and to get a clear idea about the ISC marking schemes and paper patterns.

Check the last few years’ question papers.

ISC (Class 12) English Paper Pattern

ISC, or Class 12, Semester 2 English exam will be held for a total of 40 marks. One hour and 30 minutes of time will be given to all the candidates. An additional 10 minutes’ time will be allowed to the candidates to read the question paper. During this additional time, no student will be allowed to start writing. In the paper, all questions will be compulsory. In question number 1, there will be a composition of approximately 350 - 400 words. The candidates must know that they will be rewarded for the orderly and coherent presentation of material, use of appropriate style and general accuracy of spelling, punctuation, and grammar. In question Number 2, candidates have to write a paragraph of 200 - 250 words. In the specimen question paper, the board has asked to write either a film review or an official letter.

ISC (Class 12) Hindi Paper Pattern

According to the ISC final exam question paper of Hindi subject last year, the candidates had to answer questions 1, 2 and 3 from section A and four other questions from section B on at least three from the prescribed textbooks. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions were given in brackets.

ISC (Class 12) Political Science Paper Pattern

The ISC 12th Political Science paper contains a total of 40 marks. One and half hours will be given to the candidates and will be given an additional 10 minutes for reading the paper. Students must not start writing during this time. Candidates have to answer all questions in Section A, Section B and Section C.

ISC (Class 12) Mathematics paper pattern

40 marks will be dedicated for the ISC Semester 2 Mathematics exam. ISC Semester 2 Mathematics question paper will consist of three parts- Section A, B and C. Candidates will have to attempt all questions from Section A and all questions from either Section B or Section C. All working, including rough work, should be done on the same sheet as, and adjacent to the rest of the answer. Mathematical tables and graph papers will be provided by the examination centres.

ISC (Class 12) Chemistry Paper Pattern

The Chemistry examination will be held in both theory and practical form. In the theory exam, question 1 is of 20 marks which has four subparts, all of which are compulsory. Question numbers 2 to 8 carry 2 marks each, with any two questions having an internal choice. Question numbers 9 to 15 carry 3 marks each, with any two questions having an internal choice. Question numbers 16 to 18 carry 5 marks each, with an internal choice. All working, including rough work, should be done on the same sheet as, and adjacent to the rest of the answer. Balanced equations must be given wherever possible and diagrams where they are helpful. When solving numerical problems, all essential work must be shown. In working out problems, students can use the following data: Gas constant R = 1987 cal deg-1 mol-1 = 8314 JK-1 mol-1 = 00821 dm3 atm K-1mol-1 1 l atm = 1 dm3 atm = 1013 J. 1 Faraday = 96500 coulombs. Avogadro’s number = 6023 1023 .

ISC (Class 12) Physics Paper Pattern

ISC (Class 12) Physics question paper is divided into 4 Sections- A, B, C and D. Section A Question number 1 is of twelve marks. All parts of this question are compulsory. Section B question numbers 2 to 12 carry 2 marks each with two questions having an internal choice. Section C questions numbers 13 to 19 carry 3 marks each with two questions having an internal choice. Section D question numbers 20 to 22 are long-answer type questions and carry 5 marks each. Each question has an internal choice. The intended marks for questions are given in brackets. All working, including rough work, should be done on the same sheet as and adjacent to the rest of the answer. Answers to subparts of the same question must be given in one place only. A list of useful physical constants is given at the end of this paper. A simple scientific calculator without a programmable memory may be used for calculations.

ISC (Class 12) Accountancy Paper Pattern

If we check the ISC past year’s Accounts paper pattern, we can see that there were two parts in the question paper added. Part 1 of Section A was compulsory. Answering any 4 questions from Part 2 of Section A and any two questions from either Section B or Section C were compulsory. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions were given in the brackets. Also, the transactions were asked to be recorded in the answer book. All calculations were asked to be shown clearly. All working, including rough work, have asked to be done on the same page as, and adjacent to, the rest of the answer.