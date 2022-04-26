  • Home
ISC 12th Semester 2 Exam 2022 Begins Today At Home Centres; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow

ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022: The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 semester 2 examinations will be held in the afternoon shift from 2 to 3:30 pm today, April 26, 2022.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 26, 2022 9:15 am IST

ISC semester 2 exam 2022 will start today

ISC 12th Semester 2 Exam 2022: The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 semester 2 examinations will commence on Tuesday, April 26 with the English Language- Paper 1. The ISC semester 2 exam will be held in the afternoon shift from 2 to 3:30 pm. The students will take the ISC exam at home centre following the mandatory COVID-19 guidelines.

The students need to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam with their admit card.

ISC 12th Semester 2 Exam 2022: COVID-19 Guidelines, Important Instructions To Follow

1. Considering the pertaining COVID-19 situations, the candidates need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines as stated by CISCE. Candidates need to carry the COVID-19 certificate, including face masks and hand sanitisers.

2. The candidates need to carry the hall ticket at the exam centre, and should reach 30 minutes before the commencement of exam

3. A candidate who arrives late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late. Absolute punctuality is essential. Candidates are not allowed to leave the examination hall / room before the conclusion of the paper

4. Do not carry any electronic gadgets- mobile phone, tablet, watches, calculators at the exam centre.

The ISC semester 2 exam 2022 will be concluded on June 13. For details on COVID-19, and exam day instructions, please visit the website- cisce.org.

