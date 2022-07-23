ISC 12th Results 2022 Likely Tomorrow; Check Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years

Image credit: shutterstock.com The pass percentage in the ISC exam last year was 99.3 per cent

ISC 12th Results 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the results for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exam on Sunday, July 24. CISCE official earlier told Careers360 that ISC result is likely to be announced on July 24, if not, the students will get their result on July 25. The students appeared in the ISC exam can expect a good result, as the pass percentage in the ISC exam never dipped below 95 per cent in the last five years.

Last year, ISC recorded pass percentage of 99.3 per cent, the pass percentage in 2020 was 97.8 per cent, 2019- 96.52 per cent, 2018- 96.21 per cent. The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and in overall to clear the Class 12 exam.

ISC result 2022 once released, will be available on the official website- cisce.org. Click on the ISC exam 2022 result link. Enter login credentials- unique ID, index number, captcha. ISC, Class 12 result will appear on the screen, download scorecard and take a print out for further references.

The ISC final marksheet will contain the result of both the semesters- semester one and two. Schools can check the ISC result on the Careers portal of the council using principal’s ID and password.

CISCE earlier announced the results for ICSE, Class 10 exam on July 17, and a total of 99.97 pre cent students became successful. The toppers were Hargun Kaur Matharu, Anika Gupta, Pushkar Tripathi and Kanishka Mittal with 499 marks.