ISC 12th Result Out; Southern Region Records Best Pass Percentage

The Indian School Certificate (ISC) 12th result 2022 has been declared today, July 24, the pass percentage touched 99.38 per cent this year.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 24, 2022 7:09 pm IST
ISC 12th Result 2022

ISC Result 2022: The Indian School Certificate (ISC) 12th result 2022 has been declared today, July 24, the pass percentage touched 99.38 per cent this year. The Southern region recorded the highest pass percentage with 99.81 per cent followed by the Western region with a pass percentage of 99.58 per cent. The pass percentage of Northern and Eastern region were 99.43 per cent, 99.18 per cent respectively. ISC 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

Among the foreign category candidates, the pass percentage was recorded at 99.64 per cent, only one student remained unsuccessful.

ISC 12th Result 2022: Region-Wise Results

Status

North

East

West

South

Foreign

Pass

44,211

36,501

6,202

9,147

279

Unsuccessful

253

303

26

17

1

Total Appeared

44,464

36,804

6,228

9,164

280


In state-wise ISC results, the pass percentage for Delhi and Haryana region was recorded at 100 per cent as all students passed the ISC 12th exam this year. In the overall result, girls performed better than boys. The pass percentage of girls is recorded at 99.25 per cent while that of boys is recorded at 99.26 per cent.

Mubashira Shamim from The Frank Anthony Public School, New Delhi bagged the top spot in Delhi region with 99.25 per cent. Followed by Siddhi Mishra, Jayant Kapoor and Anisha Wahi who together secured rank 2 with 98 per cent, while Khushi Kataria finished at third spot with 97.25 per cent.

In the Haryana region, Anandita Misra has secured the first rank by scoring 399 marks (99.75 per cent) followed by Kashif Chopra and Aditya Misra who finished at second with 398 marks (99.50 per cent). 9 students in the state have secured third rank in ISC 12th result 2022.

