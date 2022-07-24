  • Home
  • Education
  • ISC 12th Result 2022 Out; Direct Link To Download Mark Sheet

ISC 12th Result 2022 Out; Direct Link To Download Mark Sheet

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the Indian School Certificate (ISC) result 2022 today, July 24.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 24, 2022 4:46 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
ISC 12th Result 2022 (OUT) Live: CISCE Class 12 Result Declared At Cisce.org, Website to Check Marks
CISCE Declares ISC Class 12 Result 2022
ISC Result 2022: How To Check CISCE 12th Results
CISCE To Announce ISC 12th Result 2022 Today; Check Time, Details
ISC Result 2022: Steps To Check CISCE 12th Semester 2 Results
ISC 12th Results 2022 Likely Tomorrow; Check Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years
ISC 12th Result 2022 Out; Direct Link To Download Mark Sheet
ISC Class 12 Result 2022

ISC 12th Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the Indian School Certificate (ISC) result 2022 today, July 24. The students can check their ISC 12th result 2022 from the official website -- cisce.org. As many as 96,940 students appeared for the CISCE Class 12 exam 2022. Out of which 51,142 are boys and 45,798 are girls. The overall pass percentage recorded in ISC result is 99.38 per cent. ISC 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

The schools can view and download the ISC results from the Careers portal using the Principal’s login ID and password. Students need to log in using their unique IDs, index numbers and captcha codes, to check the ISC Class 12 result 2022 online, . Students can also follow the step-by guide provided here to check the CISCE Class 12 result 2022 online.

How To Check ISC 12th Result 2022 Online

  1. Visit the official website -- cisce.org

  2. Select ISC from the course option

  3. Log in using unique ID, index number, captcha

  4. Submit details and ISC 12th scorecard will appear on the screen

  5. Download ISC result and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link - ISC 12th Result 2022

Students who have registered and appeared for ISC (Class 12) 2022 exam for both semester 1 and semester 2 will be granted the passing certificate. If any student has been marked absent in any semester exam as a whole, their results will not be declared.

The students can also apply for the rechecking process by paying a processing fee of Rs 1,000 per subject. The applications are invited for rechecking process between July 24 and July 30, 2022.

Click here for more Education News
cisce results cisce.org CISCE org result CISCE Exam Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ISC 12th Result 2022 (OUT) Live: CISCE Class 12 Result Declared At Cisce.org, Website to Check Marks
Live | ISC 12th Result 2022 (OUT) Live: CISCE Class 12 Result Declared At Cisce.org, Website to Check Marks
CISCE Declares ISC Class 12 Result 2022
CISCE Declares ISC Class 12 Result 2022
ISC Result 2022: How To Check CISCE 12th Results
ISC Result 2022: How To Check CISCE 12th Results
CISCE To Announce ISC 12th Result 2022 Today; Check Time, Details
CISCE To Announce ISC 12th Result 2022 Today; Check Time, Details
JEE Main 2022 July Session Starts Tomorrow; NTA Guidelines On What To Carry To Exam Hall
JEE Main 2022 July Session Starts Tomorrow; NTA Guidelines On What To Carry To Exam Hall
.......................... Advertisement ..........................