ISC 12th Result 2022 Likely On July 24: CISCE Official

ISC 12th result 2022 expected soon

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the Indian School Certificate (ISC) result 2022 soon. CISCE official told Careers360, "Students can expect ISC 12th result 2022 on July 24, if not, the result will be announced on Monday, July 25." However, CISCE website is yet to update the ISC Class 12 result 2022 date and time. ISC Class 12 result will be released on the official website -- cisce.org. Once declared, students can check and download their ISC mark sheet using unique IDs, index numbers and captcha codes. The schools can also access the ISC results using the principal's login ID and password.

This year, CISCE has conducted the ISC Class 12 exam in two different semesters. The board will prepare the Class 12 mark sheets by equally considering the marks scored by a student in semester 1, semester 2, practical and internal assessment. Last year, CISCE had declared the ISC Class 12th results on July 24. The students were evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.

ISC 12th Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official website -- cisce.org Click on the ISC link from the course option Enter login credentials including unique ID, index number, captcha Submit and the ISC Class 12 result will appear on the screen Download it and print a copy for further references.

CISCE on July 17, announced the ICSE 10th result 2022. A total of 2,31,063 students appeared in the ICSE 10th board examination. Of which 1,25,678 are boys and 1,05,385 are girls. The board has recorded a pass percentage of 99.97 per cent this year.

Hargun Kaur Matharu, Anika Gupta, Pushkar Tripathi and Kanishka Mittal are named at the top rank. All these four students have bagged the first rank with 499 marks (99.80 per cent).