ISC 12th Result 2022 Declared; 99.38 Per Cent Students Pass

ISC 12th Result 2022: Girls outshine boys

ISC 12th Result 2022: The result for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 exams 2022 has been announced today, July 24. A total of 99.38 per cent students cleared the ISC exam successfully. The girls have outperformed boys in the CISCE Class 12 exam, the pass percentage of the girls was at 99.52 per cent, while the pass percentage of the boys touched at 99.26 per cent. ISC Result 2022 Live Updates

In the 12th ISC result 2022, the Southern region has the best pass percentage with 98.81 per cent, followed by Western region- 99.58 per cent.

The students can download the ISC 12th scorecard 2022 through the official websites- cisce.org using unique ID, index number, and captcha. To check ISC result 2022, click on the result link available on the homepage. Enter unique ID, index number. CISCE 12th scorecards will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references. The scorecard contains details of marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, project works, practical exams and pre-board exams

After downloading the ISC Class 12 mark sheet, the students must verify their names, subjects, school name, and roll number. Students should also check the spelling of their names. In case of any discrepancy in the Inter marksheet, they need to get in touch with the board authorities as soon as possible.