Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the graduation ceremony of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 26. PM Modi congratulated the ISB students for playing a major role in leading the country's businesses and building startups. "Professionals coming out of ISB are giving impetus to the business of the country, handling the management of big companies. The students here have created hundreds of startups, they have played a role in the creation of many unicorns. This is an achievement for ISB, it is a matter of pride for the whole country," PM Modi said. "Today the world is realising that India means business. India is the fastest growing economy in the group of G20 countries," he added.

Talking about the country's growth rate, PM Narendra Modi said, "India is second in the world in the Global Retail Index. The world's third largest startup ecosystem and consumer market is in this country," the prime minister said. The country has also the second largest number of internet users, he added.

In the recently released FT Executive Education Custom Programmes rankings, ISB Executive Education has been ranked 1 in India and 38 globally.