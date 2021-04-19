NEET UG on August 1, students worried over exam date amid COVID-19 rise

With every entrance exams being postponed, students are worried if the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exams will also be deferred in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent spike in active coronavirus cases in the country. On Sunday, April 18, the National Testing Agency (NTA) also postponed the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) for the April 2021 session. NEET UG is scheduled to be held on August 1.

Recommended: Join NEET Crash Course to Improve Your Preparation Level & Strengthen Most Asked Concepts in NEET Start Now

While COVID-19 cases are rising across India, medical students have asked for a postponement of NEET UG exams. NEET UG is the sole examination for shortlisting candidates to the undergraduate medical exams. The result of NEET this year can be used for admission to more programmes including in admission to BSc Nursing and Health science programmes.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is even worse than the first one. Amidst the crisis, keeping the safety of the students at priority, CBSE and many other state boards have either postponed or cancelled the board exams 2021. Not only the students set to appear in board exams have requested the postponement, aspirants of NEET 2021 and other national level entrance exam are demanding the same.

Students of Class 12, who have not been able to attend schools or coaching classes due to COVID-19, are requesting Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ to postpone NEET UG 2021 as the increasing number of coronavirus cases has left them worried for their health. But, So far, no announcement has been made to postpone NEET 2021.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has only released the NEET 2021 date and its registration has not started yet. Also, the agency is yet to release the NEET UG 2021 information bulletin.

Till 2020, NEET UG was held for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH (BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS) and Veterinary programmes. Every year, over 15 lakh students appear in the entrance exam.

NEET PG Postponed News

NEET PG 2021, the postgraduate medical entrance exam has been postponed until further notice, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had announced on April 15, adding that the new NEET PG date will be decided later. The exam was earlier scheduled for April 18. “[The] decision has been taken keeping the well being of our young medical students in mind,” the minister said.

Students Requesting Postponement Of NEET UG

A student in the Twitter handle said: “Please postpone NEET UG 2021 as board [exams] may start from 16 June and continue for at least 20 days so how will students can study for NEET.

Please postpone neet ug 2021 as boards may will start from 16 June and continue for at least 20 days so how will students can study for neet#neet5sep — Srishti (@Srishti88995255) April 14, 2021

While another student said: “We Are Requesting Sir Must be POSTPONE NEET UG 2021 Exams For This Covid 19 Situation.”

While a few others want the exams to be held as per schedule.

#NEET2021 @DrRPNishank board exams getting rescheduled shouldn't have an impact on the entrance test dates. Conduct it on the date declared.. that's it! — Rika (@IamANR21) April 14, 2021



