Is It Safe To Send Children To School Now? An Expert Says This

Expert opinion on resuming schools in offline mode

Clarifying queries amid resuming schools in offline mode and sending children to schools, Dr NK Arora, in an interview with NDTV has said that the schools must be reopened in a phased manner and has urged the parents to send their children to schools, adding that they need not be worried about them.

The expert, in the interview, said, the parents before considering sending their children to schools must ensure that the teaching and non-teaching staff in the schools are vaccinated against Covid and the adults in the family are immunised.

“Send children to school if adults in the family and the staff at school are fully vaccinated," says Dr NK Arora, Expert Panel Chief to NDTV.

"Children sometimes become the vehicle of transmitting the virus, however, if a safe, virus-free environment is created, the spread of infection can be reduced," Dr Arora added.

On the time-line to reopen schools, Dr Arora said, “From now onwards to the next four to six months, school should be opened in a phased manner, and we should not be worried about general immunisation of children.”

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said more than two crore additional COVID-19 vaccine doses are being made available to states this month, and they have been asked to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers' Day on September 5.

The expert in the interview also said that priority must be provided to reopen primary schools, adding that the state governments must decide on the SOPs to resume classes in offline mode.