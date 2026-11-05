Is CAT Exam Mandatory For FMS Delhi Admission? Here's The Answer

FMS Delhi: The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi, has opened the application portal for its full-time MBA programme for the 2027-2029 batch. As per the official announcement, the registration window will close on November 25, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates aiming for FMS Delhi must note that the admission will be based on CAT 2026 scores, academic records, and further selection rounds.

Is CAT Score Mandatory For Admission?

The management institute stated in its programme brochure that applicants who have not taken CAT 2026 will not be considered for FMS Delhi admission.

Eligibility For MBA Programme

Candidates applying for admission to the MBA programme of FMS Delhi must have pursued at least a Bachelor's degree programme after twelve years of formal schooling with at least 50 per cent marks at graduation level for the unreserved category (45 per cent for reserved categories) or equivalent CGPA.

The institute noted that candidates appearing for the final year examination of Bachelor's degree are also eligible to apply.

CAT Section-Wise Weightage

According to official information, FMS Delhi has assigned different weightages to the scores of different sections of the CAT 2026 exam for the purpose of shortlisting candidates for the interview process as well as for final selection.

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC): 40%

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR): 30%

Quantitative Ability (QA): 30%

An additional five marks will be added to the weighted score in case of women candidates for the purpose of shortlisting for the interview process, the institute stated.

READ MORE | FMS Delhi Selection Process Explained: CAT Score, Interview, Class 10, 12 Marks Weightage

For admission to full time MBA programmes of the 2027-2029 batch, applicants can register themselves through the official website, fms.edu, by filling out the online registration form and paying the required fee.