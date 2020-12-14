Image credit: Shutterstock IRT Delhi Invites Online Applications For One-Year Diploma Programmes

Institute of Rail Transport (IRT), Delhi, has invited online applications for admission to one-year diploma programmes in Transport Economics and Management, Multi-Model Transport and Logistics Management, and Rail Transport and Management. Eligible candidates can apply online at irt.indianrailways.gov.in.

The last date for receipt of applications is January 29, 2021.

Candidates with a graduation degree or three-year diploma in any discipline from a recognized university or institute are eligible for application.

Relaxation in eligibility will be given to government employees and armed service personnel(serving and retired). Such candidates should have completed senior secondary school (Class 12) with three years of work experience.

The entrance exam will be held at centres in Guwahati, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Secunderabad, Lucknow, and Bhubaneswar.

The fee for each course is Rs 7,000, which includes fees for study material and contact classes.

The Institute of Rail Transport is a technical body under the Ministry of Railways. Institute focuses on issues of topical interest impinging on development and modernization of transport systems.

Apart from the three courses mentioned here, the institute also has a diploma programme in Port Development and Management (PDM).