Shashi Tharoor wants Kerala University’s sixth-semester exams in offline mode to be postponed

Terming the scheduling of Kerala University’s sixth-semester exams in offline mode amid Covid as “irresponsible”, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, has requested the Government of Kerala and the Governor of the state to put the exams on hold or conduct them online. Kerala University will take the exams for the students of the sixth semester from June 15.

The Congress member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram said conducting the Kerala University 6th semester exams in physical mode will only push students into circumstances that might endanger their lives.

In a social media post, Mr Tharoor said: “It's irresponsible that the Kerala University S6 exams are scheduled from 15th June. Pushing students into circumstances that may endanger many lives is an injustice.”

“I urge CMO Kerala and Kerala Governor to put all exams in the state on hold or conduct online tests, if unavoidable,” he added.

It's irresponsible that the Kerala University S6 exams are scheduled from 15th June. Pushing students into circumstances that may endanger many lives is an injustice. I urge @CMOKerala/@KeralaGovernor to put all exams in the state on hold or conduct online tests, if unavoidable. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 4, 2021

Earlier on April 18 the Congress MP requested Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to postpone physical exams at universities, “until such time as either COVID is past”, or consider online exams.

While Kerala Technical University will conduct online exams for final-semester students in online mode, other universities in the state will hold offline exams for their students. The Higher Education Minister of the state met Vice Chancellors of the universities on May 25 to discuss the issue of exams. The Vice-Chancellors in the meeting favored offline exams, an official statement issued in this regard said.

University exams in Kerala were postponed in April, amid a surge in Covid cases in the state, following the intervention of Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.