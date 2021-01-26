IRMASAT 2021: Rural MBA Application Ends Tomorrow; Apply At Irma.ac.in

Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) will be closing its online application window for IRMA social awareness test or IRMASAT 2021 on its official website irma.ac.in. The candidates interested in pursuing a rural postgraduate management (MBA) programme from IRMA must apply online before the deadline. IRMA will also be considering the scores of the Common Admission Test (Cat 2021) or Xaviers Aptitude Test (XAT 2021) in addition to IRMASAT 2021. IRMASAT 2021 application fee for unreserved candidates is Rs 1,500.

Direct link to register for IRMASAT 2021

Steps to register for IRMASAT 2021





Visit the official website of IRMASAT

Fill in IRMASAT 2021 registration form

Click on the "Apply Now" tab

Now, provide the following General Instructions

Enter the required details

Upload the required documents

Candidates need to fill the declaration form

Pay the IRMASAT 2021 application fee and download the receipt for future reference

Those having a graduate degree from a recognised university with at least 50 percent marks and valid CAT scorecard 2021 or XAT scorecard 2021 or those in their final year of graduation will be eligible to appear for IRMASAT 2021.

IRMASAT 2021 entrance exam pattern

The IRMASAT 2021 will be a 30-minute computer-based test (CBT) consisting of 30 Multiple choice questions (MCQs). Each question will have five options. There will be no negative marking. The questions will be majorly based upon social issues.

IRMASAT Syllabus 2021

The topics included in the IRMASAT 2021 entrance exams will be Indian Economy, Issues in demography, Issues arising from the social and economic exclusion, Right to information, Planning in India, Agriculture in India, Approaches to rural development, Rural poverty and Institutions in rural development.