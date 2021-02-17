  • Home
  • Education
  • IRMASAT 2021: Last-Minute Preparation Tips For Exam

IRMASAT 2021: Last-Minute Preparation Tips For Exam

The Institute of Rural Management will be conducting the IRMASAT 2021 on February 18 and 19 in two slots - from 11 am to 11:30 am and 4 pm to 4:30 pm.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 17, 2021 3:55 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IRMASAT 2021: IRMA Releases Category-Wise Cut-Off List
IRMA Announces Scholarships For Rural MBA Programme
IRMASAT 2021: Rural MBA Application Ends Tomorrow; Apply At Irma.ac.in
IRMASAT 2021: IRMA Extends Application Date Till January 27
NIFT Entrance Exam 2021 Answer Key Released; Details Here
Bihar Board Class 10 Exam Begins Today Amid COVID-19 Guidelines
IRMASAT 2021: Last-Minute Preparation Tips For Exam
IRMASAT 2021: Last-Minute Preparation Tips For Exam
New Delhi:

The Institute of Rural Management will be conducting the IRMASAT 2021 on February 18 and 19 in two slots - from 11 am to 11:30 am and 4 pm to 4:30 pm. The exam will be conducted in the online mode for which the candidates will appear from their home. IRMASAT is being conducted for admissions into the Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management Programme (PGDRM) offered by IRMA.

IRMASAT exam pattern

The IRMASAT 2021 will be a 30-minute computer-based test (CBT) consisting of 30 Multiple choice questions (MCQs). Each question will have five options. There will be no negative marking. The questions will be majorly based upon social issues.

IRMASAT Syllabus 2021

The topics included in the IRMASAT 2021 entrance exams will be Indian Economy, Issues in demography, Issues arising from the social and economic exclusion, Right to information, Planning in India, Agriculture in India, Approaches to rural development, Rural poverty and Institutions in rural development.

IRMASAT last-minute preparation tips

  • The MBA candidates must check their internet connectivity to avoid any disruption during the exam

  • Check the microphone and camera accessibility before the exam as the IRMASAT candidates will have to utilise both during the test.

  • Revise any difficult topics that hold more weightage in the exam.

  • Read the exam instructions properly before starting the exam

IRMASAT online entrance test will be followed by interviews from February 23 to March 6, 2021. The timings of the interviews will be from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Click here for more Education News
Institute of Rural Management Anand Social Awareness Test Rural Management Institute Anand
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Dharmendra Pradhan Seeks Centre Of Excellence On Marine Biotechnology In Odisha
Dharmendra Pradhan Seeks Centre Of Excellence On Marine Biotechnology In Odisha
NIFT Entrance Exam 2021 Answer Key Released; Details Here
NIFT Entrance Exam 2021 Answer Key Released; Details Here
India, Sweden Join Hands To Host Digital Hackathon On Mobility
India, Sweden Join Hands To Host Digital Hackathon On Mobility
IIT Guwahati Develops Method For Fast Evaporation of Droplets
IIT Guwahati Develops Method For Fast Evaporation of Droplets
Getting Into US Business Schools To Be More Competitive For Indian Students: GMAC President
Getting Into US Business Schools To Be More Competitive For Indian Students: GMAC President
.......................... Advertisement ..........................