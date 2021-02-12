  • Home
IRMASAT 2021: IRMA Releases Category-Wise Cut-Off List

Institute of Rural Management Anand has released the category-wise cut-off for appearing in IRMASAT 2021. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions into Post Graduate Diploma in Management- Retail Marketing (PGDM-RM) on its official website irma.ac.in.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 12, 2021 5:17 pm IST

New Delhi:

Institute of Rural Management Anand has released the category-wise cut-off for appearing in IRMASAT 2021. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions into Post Graduate Diploma in Management- Retail Marketing (PGDM-RM) on its official website irma.ac.in. IRMA cut-off includes the minimum marks to be scored by the management candidates to qualify for the admission rounds. Eligible candidates will have to submit their CAT 2020 or XAT 2021 scorecards.

IRMA has increased the percentile by one percent in all the categories, as compared to 2020. The eligible candidates will now have to appear for IRMA Social Awareness Test or IRMASAT on February 18 to 19, 2021. The exam will be held in online mode. This will be followed by an interview from February 23 to March 6, 2021.

The final IRMASAT 2021 result is expected to be announced by the fourth week of March 2021.


IRMASAT 2021 category-wise cut-off

IRMA has released the category-wise cut-off for the rural management programme candidates on its website.

Category

CAT 2020 percentile

XAT 2021 percentile

General (Non Profile Based)

86

86

General (Profile Based)

81

81

General (EWS)

81

81

OBC (Non-Creamy)

71

71

SC

61

61

ST

51

51

DAP

51

51


IRMASAT Syllabus 2021

The topics included in the IRMASAT 2021 entrance exams will be Indian Economy, Issues in demography, Issues arising from the social and economic exclusion, Right to information, Planning in India, Agriculture in India, Approaches to rural development, Rural poverty and Institutions in rural development.

IRMASAT 2021 entrance exam pattern

The IRMASAT 2021 will be a 30-minute computer-based test (CBT) consisting of 30 Multiple choice questions (MCQs). Each question will have five options. There will be no negative marking. The questions will be majorly based upon social issues.

Institute of Rural Management Anand Social Awareness Test IRMA Anand
