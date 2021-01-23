IRMASAT 2021: IRMA Extends Application Date Till January 27
Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) has extended the application date for IRMASAT or IRMA Social Awareness Test till January 27, 2021. Candidates seeking admission to Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management Programme (PGDRM) offered by IRMA will have to appear for this examination. IRMASAT will also consider the scores of Common Admission Test (Cat 2021) or Xaviers Aptitude Test (XAT 2021). IRMASAT 2021 application fee for unreserved candidates is Rs 1,500.
Direct link to IRMASAT 2021 application form
Steps to register for IRMASAT 2021
Visit the official website of IRMASAT
Fill in IRMASAT 2021 registration form
Click on the "Apply Now" tab
Now, provide the following General Instructions
Enter the required details
Upload the required documents
Candidates need to fill the declaration form
Pay the IRMASAT 2021 application fee and download the receipt for future reference
IRMASAT 2021 eligibility criteria
The management candidates must have a graduate degree from a recognised university with at least 50 percent marks and valid CAT scorecard 2021 or XAT scorecard 2021. Those in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply for IRMASAT 2021.
IRMASAT 2021 entrance exam pattern
The IRMASAT 2021 will be a 30-minute computer-based test (CBT) consisting of 30 Multiple choice questions (MCQs). Each question will have five options. There will be no negative marking. The questions will be majorly based upon social issues.
IRMASAT Syllabus 2021
The topics included in the IRMASAT 2021 entrance exams will be Indian Economy, Issues in demography, Issues arising from the social and economic exclusion, Right to information, Planning in India, Agriculture in India, Approaches to rural development, Rural poverty and Institutions in rural development.