IRMASAT 2021: IRMA Extends Application Date Till January 27

Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) has extended the application date for IRMASAT or IRMA Social Awareness Test till January 27, 2021. Candidates seeking admission to Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management Programme (PGDRM) offered by IRMA will have to appear for this examination. IRMASAT will also consider the scores of Common Admission Test (Cat 2021) or Xaviers Aptitude Test (XAT 2021). IRMASAT 2021 application fee for unreserved candidates is Rs 1,500.

Steps to register for IRMASAT 2021





Visit the official website of IRMASAT

Fill in IRMASAT 2021 registration form

Click on the "Apply Now" tab

Now, provide the following General Instructions

Enter the required details

Upload the required documents

Candidates need to fill the declaration form

Pay the IRMASAT 2021 application fee and download the receipt for future reference





IRMASAT 2021 eligibility criteria

The management candidates must have a graduate degree from a recognised university with at least 50 percent marks and valid CAT scorecard 2021 or XAT scorecard 2021. Those in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply for IRMASAT 2021.

IRMASAT 2021 entrance exam pattern

The IRMASAT 2021 will be a 30-minute computer-based test (CBT) consisting of 30 Multiple choice questions (MCQs). Each question will have five options. There will be no negative marking. The questions will be majorly based upon social issues.

IRMASAT Syllabus 2021

The topics included in the IRMASAT 2021 entrance exams will be Indian Economy, Issues in demography, Issues arising from the social and economic exclusion, Right to information, Planning in India, Agriculture in India, Approaches to rural development, Rural poverty and Institutions in rural development.