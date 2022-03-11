IREDA Inks Pact To Solarise CIPET Campuses

IREDA has signed a pact with CIPET to provide techno-financial expertise for solarisation of its campuses

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) on Friday signed a pact with the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) to provide techno-financial expertise for solarisation of its campuses. IREDA and CIPET function under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, respectively.

"IREDA today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CIPET to provide techno-financial expertise for solarization of CIPET campuses," the MNRE said. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Pradip Kumar Das, chairman and managing director (CMD), IREDA and Shishir Sinha, director general, CIPET.

Under the MoU, IREDA will help CIPET to solarise its numerous academic campuses by installing solar PV or rooftop solar projects. The project is most likely to begin at CIPET's campuses located in Varanasi and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Bidar in Karnataka.

As part of the MoU, CIPET will be able to lower its electricity expenditure and reduce its carbon footprint by installing solar power plants at its academic campuses.

IREDA's CMD Pradip Kumar Das said, "The agreement is expected to bring in best practises by combining the experience of both organisations and to advance the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision for the country's long-term growth through green energy." The government aims to source 50 per cent of its energy from renewable sources, and these partnerships will help us accomplish the goal, he added.

