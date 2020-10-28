IPU Extends Counselling Registration Dates Till October 29

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has extended the IPU registration window for counselling till October 29 for several programmes. Candidates eligible for undergraduate programmes at IPU including BA (JMC), BTech, LE BTech (BSc), LE BTech (Diploma), BCom Hons, BA Economics, MCA (LE), BBA, BCA and BA LLB or BBA LLB can register online and submit the application form at www.ipu.ac.in as well as online admission website www.ipu.admissions.nic.in till October 29.

“The schedule of registration and submission of counselling participation fees and online verification of documents by the University for the Reserved Category for candidates who have filled application form of GGSIP University and qualified in CET/National Level Test for the academic session 2020-21 has been extended,” read an IPU statement.

IP University 2020 Counselling: Application Process

Step 1: Visit the university website

Step 2: Register using contact details

Step 3: Payment of application fee

Step 4: Choice Filling

Step 5: Submit

For programmes including BEd, MA (CRIM), MEd, BHMCT, MA (MC), MSc (EM), LLM, MA English, MBA (IT), MSc Forensic Science, MSc, MAHM-MCPHM, MSc (NRM), BA English and MA Economics, the IPU choice filling process has started from October 27, 2020. The GGSIPU counselling choice filling last dates for these programmes is November 1 till 11:50 pm. The IP University counselling 2020 fee of Rs 1,000 has to be paid by the candidates online by credit card, debit card or net banking. The IP University counseling participation fee is non refundable.