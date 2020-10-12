IPU Registration Dates For BTech Counselling Extended; Apply Online Till October 14

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has extended the last date for IPU BTech registration for counselling till October 14. Candidates eligible for undergraduate engineering programmes at IPU can register online and submit the application form at www.ipu.ac.in as well as online admission website www.ipu.admissions.nic.in till October 14.

“IP University has extended the last date for registration for counseling leading to admission to B Tech programme upto 14th October for all JEE Main – 2020 qualified candidates. The JEE Main qualified candidates already filled the application form but did not register yet can register for the counseling and the candidates who could not applied yet can apply and register for the counseling till 14th October 2020,” read an IPU statement.

IP University 2020 Counselling: Application Process

Step 1: Visit the university website

Step 2: Register using contact details

Step 3: Payment of application fee

Step 4: Choice Filling

Step 5: Submit