IPU Extends Registration Dates For Law Counselling: Apply Online Till October 16

Candidates eligible for the admission to UG and PG Law programmes in IPU can register for the counselling process till October 16.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 13, 2020 10:14 pm IST | Source: Careers360

IPU Extends Registration Dates For Law Counselling: Apply Online Till October 16
IPU Extends Law Counselling Registration Dates
New Delhi:

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has extended the registration dates for Law counselling. Candidates eligible for admission to BA LLB, BBA LLB and LLM programmes at IPU can register online for the counselling process and submit the application form at www.ipu.ac.in as well as online admission website www.ipu.admissions.nic.in till October 16. Those candidates who have qualified CLAT UG and CLAT PG are also considered eligible for IPU Law counselling.

The candidates who have already filled the IPU Law application form but did not register for the counselling can also apply for it till October 16.

“IP University has extended the last date for registration for counseling leading to admission to BALLB/BBA LLB and LLM programmes upto 16Th October for all CLAT UG and CLAT PG 2020 qualified candidates,” read an IPU statement.

It further added: “The candidates already filled the application form but did not register yet can register for the counselling and the candidates who could not apply yet can apply and register for the counselling till 16th October 2020,”

IP University 2020 Counselling: Application Process

Step 1: Visit the university website -- www.ipu.ac.in or www.ipu.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Register using contact details

Step 3: Payment of application fee

Step 4: Choice Filling

Step 5: Submit

