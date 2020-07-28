IPU CET Preparation: Follow These Easy Steps To Score High In IPU Entrance Examination

Learn when and how to prepare for IPU CET

IPU CET is conducted every year by the GGSIPU for admission to various UG and PG programmes in various fields like engineering, medical, dental, law, mass communication and management. Those, who want to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from the GGSIPU will have to appear for the IP University Common Entrance Test (IPU CET). But before starting to prepare for the IPU CET, some important tips are needed to be kept in mind. Candidates can read the following article to know all the aspects regarding IPU CET preparation.

How to Prepare for IPU CET

First of all, candidates are advised to check the exam pattern of IP University 2020 for UG and PG programmes before appearing for the entrance test. Candidates can note down these details so that they are prepared for what awaits them in the exam. Check the detailed exam pattern of IPU CET.

IPU CET Exam Pattern - UG and PG Courses (Except MA English)

Particular Details Exam mode Online Language of question paper English

B.Ed. - English and Hindi Total questions 150 Type of questions Multiple Choice Questions Duration of exam 2.5 hours Total marks 600





IPU CET MA English Exam Pattern

Particular Details Total questions 150 Type of questions Objective + Descriptive Duration of exam 2.5 hours Total marks 600





When and How to Prepare for IPU CET?

While preparing for any competitive exam, the first thought that comes to a candidate’s mind is, how much time he or she requires to complete the whole syllabus, which part of the syllabus can be covered in the limited time. Applicants can prepare through various means such as having proper study material and thus one can devote equal time to every section.

IP University UG Syllabus 2020

Courses Topics BA English General English, Literary Aptitude, General Awareness. BA Economics General English, Economics and Statistics, Mathematics BJMC General English/Comprehension, General Awareness, Mental Ability/Reasoning BHMCT English Language & Comprehension, General Awareness, Logical & Analytical Ability (also knowledge of Computer), Knowledge of Science, Accounts and Commerce. B. Sc Nursing Physics, Chemistry, English Language & Comprehension, General Awareness about Health Matters. B.Ed. English Comprehension, Mental Ability & Reasoning, Aptitude for Teaching, General Awareness B.COM General English, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, General Awareness B.SC (MTRT) Physics, Biology, Chemistry, English Language and Comprehension, General Awareness about Health Related Methods B.ED Special Education English Comprehension, Mental Ability & Reasoning, General Awareness, Aptitude for Teaching PARA Physics, Chemistry, Biology (for all the courses)





IP University PG Syllabus 2020

Courses Topics MA English English Language & Comprehension, General Awareness & Culture, Literature, Essay Type Questions MA Economics Statistical & Mathematical Methods and Introductory Econometrics, Economic Theory (Macroeconomics, Microeconomics, International Economics, Monetary Economics, Development Economics) M.Ed Teaching Aptitude, Logical Reasoning & General Awareness, English & Communication Skills MSCF Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability, General English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Genetics, zoology, Physical Anthropology, Biotech), Forensic Science, B.Sc. Level Mathematics M.A Criminology General Knowledge, General Proficiency in English (class XII level), Elementary Knowledge of Social Science, Understanding of different faces of Human Behaviour. M.SC EM Chemistry, Environment Science, Botany or Zoology, Physics or Mathematics MPO Anatomy, Biomechanics, Electrotherapy, Applied Mechanics and Strength of Materials, Prosthetics, Orthotic MOT Anatomy, Biomechanics, Exercise, Occupational Therapy in Mental Health, Occupational Therapy in Rehabilitation of Neurological Conditions, Occupational Therapy in Physical Dysfunction MPT Anatomy, Biomechanics, Exercise, Electrotherapy, Physiotherapy, Rehabilitation in Clinical Sciences, Musculoskeletal, Neurology M.SC BC Life sciences (taxonomy, anatomy, genetics, morphology, Physiology, Ecology, Evolution, Bio-Geography and Economic uses of Five Kingdoms and virus), Anthropology - Human Culture and Society, Biotechnology, General Knowledge About Environment Issues MAHERIT Indian History, Culture and Archaeology, Museums of India, Heritage Tourism, Basic Science, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Reasoning, Geography & Natural Heritage, Management of Heritage, Heritage Conservation M.SC NRM Environment Science, Biology, General Knowledge – Social Science, Economics and Policy MSCN B.Sc. Nursing Level





Preparation tips for IPU CET

Candidates need to focus on some management skills such as time management, prioritization, the speed with accuracy and strategic approach to different sections. Go through with the best tips to prepare for the IP University entrance test.

Explore entire syllabus

Having a thorough knowledge about the exam syllabus will definitely help to prepare for the examination. While preparing for IPU CET 2020, one must go through the topic/section-wise syllabus related to the stream chosen and it will help define all the topics to be studied for the entrance exam. Additionally, without exploring the syllabus well, one will not be able to plan the preparation.

Take IPU CET mock test

After the basic preparation, candidates need to take online mock tests and solve the previous year sample papers on a regular basis.

By practising the mock tests, one can understand the IPU CET 2020 exam pattern and accordingly manage the time to solve the questions. As the mock tests help in identifying weak and strong areas, this practice will help in scoring good marks in the examination by time management.

Revise and make notes

It is necessary to do a revision on a regular basis. Allot equal time to each section for the revision. At the time of the preparation, students must note down all the important information at one place. These self-made notes play an important role during the revision. It should contain formulae, concept and short tricks.

Make a priority list on the exam day

Candidates must practice the sections and questions as per their priority. If a candidate finds any section easy and less time consuming, they should attempt it first. Questions which are easy but need more time or long calculation should be solved later.

Sakshi writes on universities for Careers360